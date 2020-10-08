APSC Provisional List 2020 Released for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Posts Screening Test @apsc.nic.in

APSC Provisional List 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the List of Shortlisted Candidates for the Screening Test for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer Posts (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) can check the List of Selected/Rejected candidates available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Commission has released the List of Selected candidates whose application has been shortlisted for the Screening Test for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical).

Candidates applied for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Posts against Advt. No.14/2018 Dated: 29-12-2018 under PHE Deptt can check the list available on the official website. Commission has also released the list of candidates Rejected for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Posts on its official website.

It is noted that APSC is going to conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam on 18 October 2020. Commission has earlier released the details of the Exam Venues/Centers/Admit Card etc on its official website. Commission will upload the Intimation Letter on 09 October 2020 on the commission's website.

All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Posts against Advt. No.14/2018 can check the list of shortlisted/Rejected candidates available on the official website.

