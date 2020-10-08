Study at Home
Search

APSC Provisional List 2020 Released for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Posts Screening Test @apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the List of Shortlisted Candidates for the Screening Test for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) on its official website - apsc.nic.in.

Oct 8, 2020 10:42 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
APSC Provisional List 2020
APSC Provisional List 2020

APSC Provisional List 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the List of Shortlisted Candidates for the Screening Test for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer Posts (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) can check the List of Selected/Rejected candidates available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in. 

As per the short notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Commission has released the List of Selected candidates whose application has been shortlisted for the Screening Test for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical). 
Candidates applied for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Posts  against Advt. No.14/2018 Dated: 29-12-2018 under PHE Deptt can check the list available on the official website.  Commission has also released the list of candidates Rejected for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Posts on its official website. 

It is noted that APSC is going to conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam on 18 October 2020. Commission has earlier released the details of the Exam Venues/Centers/Admit Card etc on its official website. Commission will upload the Intimation Letter on 09 October 2020 on the commission's website. 

All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Posts  against Advt. No.14/2018  can check the list of shortlisted/Rejected candidates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam vide Advt. No. 14/2018 dated 29-12-2018


Direct Link for Shortlisted Candidates for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer  (Civil)

Direct Link for Shortlisted Candidates for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer  (Electrical)

Direct Link for Shortlisted Candidates for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer  (Mechanical)

Direct Link for Shortlisted Candidates for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer  (Chemical )

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material