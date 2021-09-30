Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

APSC Provisional List 2021 Released for Enforcement Inspector Post @apsc.nic.in, 2009 Qualified for Screening Test

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of qualified candidates for the  post of Enforcement Inspector on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

Created On: Sep 30, 2021 08:13 IST
APSC  Provisional List 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of qualified candidates for the screening test  for the post of Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam. All such candidates who have  applied for the Enforcement Inspector post can check the APSC  Provisional List 2021  for the screening test available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the  PDF of the list of qualified candidates on its official website. A total of  2009 candidates have been qualified for the screening test round for the Enforcement Inspector post. 

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will hold the Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam on 24  October 2021 (Sunday). Exam will be conducted for General Studies from 10:00 AM to 12 NOON.


All such candidates whose name appeared in the APSC  Provisional List 2021 for the Enforcement inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department against Advt. No.: 1212020, dated: 16 - 12 - 2020 will appear  in the screening test for the same. Candidates can check the direct link given below. for the APSC  Provisional List 2021. 

Direct Link for APSC  Provisional List 2021for Enforcement Inspector Post 

How to Download:  APSC  Provisional List 2021for Enforcement Inspector Post 

  1. Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link -"Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department, vide Advt. No. 12/2020, Dated: 16/12/2020ACCEPTED ” given on the Home Page.
  4. You will get the APSC  Provisional List 2021 notification in a new window.
  5. You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

