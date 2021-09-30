APSC Provisional List 2021 Released for Enforcement Inspector Post @apsc.nic.in, 2009 Qualified for Screening Test

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of qualified candidates for the post of Enforcement Inspector on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

APSC Provisional List 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of qualified candidates for the screening test for the post of Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam. All such candidates who have applied for the Enforcement Inspector post can check the APSC Provisional List 2021 for the screening test available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the PDF of the list of qualified candidates on its official website. A total of 2009 candidates have been qualified for the screening test round for the Enforcement Inspector post.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will hold the Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam on 24 October 2021 (Sunday). Exam will be conducted for General Studies from 10:00 AM to 12 NOON.



All such candidates whose name appeared in the APSC Provisional List 2021 for the Enforcement inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department against Advt. No.: 1212020, dated: 16 - 12 - 2020 will appear in the screening test for the same. Candidates can check the direct link given below. for the APSC Provisional List 2021.

How to Download: APSC Provisional List 2021for Enforcement Inspector Post