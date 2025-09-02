Punjab NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Dates Announced; Check Full Schedule here

Punjab NEET UG 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has released the detailed schedule for Round 2 of Punjab NEET UG counselling 2025, aligning with the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) AIQ admission dates.

The official notification states that the university's website, bfuhs.ac.in, would host the preliminary merit list for Round 2 admissions on September 5.

The link for candidates to indicate their interest in participating in Round 2 counseling has also been opened by the institution.According to the list of registered candidates, 919 candidates have chosen government medical institutions solely, while 2,440 candidates have expressed interest in both government and private medical schools. However, since the voluntary submission window will be open until 5 PM on September 4, the numbers could alter.