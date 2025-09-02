Punjab NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Dates Announced; Check Full Schedule here

Punjab NEET UG 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has released the detailed schedule for Round 2 of Punjab NEET UG counselling 2025, aligning with the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) AIQ admission dates.
The official notification states that the university's website, bfuhs.ac.in, would host the preliminary merit list for Round 2 admissions on September 5.
The link for candidates to indicate their interest in participating in Round 2 counseling has also been opened by the institution.According to the list of registered candidates, 919 candidates have chosen government medical institutions solely, while 2,440 candidates have expressed interest in both government and private medical schools. However, since the voluntary submission window will be open until 5 PM on September 4, the numbers could alter.
Punjab NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Dates
The whole schedule for the second round of Punjab NEET MBBS and BDS admission 2025 is available to candidates.
|
Punjab NEET UG round 2
|
Dates
|
Revised dates for submitting willingness along with security deposit for 2nd round of counselling
|
September 2 to 4 up to 5 pm
|
Revised date for submitting admission application form for NRI quota physically in the University
|
September 4 up to 5 pm
|
Display of Provisional Merit List
|
September 5
|
The last date/time of submission of objections to provisional merit list (if any) by the NEET UG aspirants
|
September 6 up to 3 pm
|
In case there is a change in the Provisional Merit List after considering objections
|
September 8
|
Dates for filling/submitting online choices/ preferences of course/ college/ quota/ category through online portal
|
September 9 to 12 up to 5 pm
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
September 13 to 15
|
Punjab NEET round 2 allotment
|
September 17
|
The last date/time of submission of objections to provisional allotment (if any) by the
NEET UG aspirants
|
September 18 up to 4 pm
|
In case there is a change in the Provisional allotment after considering objections, the
same will be displayed on the University website
|
September 19
|
The provisionally selected candidates will pay the balance amount of fee (Six month fee after deducting amount of security deposit)
|
September 20 to 25
Punjab NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the key highlights given below related to the Punjab NEET UG Round 2 Counselling:
-
The Punjab NEET UG Round 2 counseling schedule was released by BFUHS in accordance with the MCC AIQ admission dates.
-
On September 5, 2025, the preliminary merit list for round two admissions will be made available online.
-
The link for candidates to submit their willingness to do so opened and will close on September 4 at 5:00 PM.
-
919 applicants selected government colleges alone, while 2,440 selected both private and public institutions.
-
The general fee is ₹10,000, the government fee is ₹5,000, and the private college fee is ₹2 lakh.
