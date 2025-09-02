Which are the Most Expensive trains in India? Check here the list!

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
India’s luxury trains redefine travel with royal comfort, cultural richness, and world-class amenities. From the grandeur of Maharajas’ Express to the charm of Palace on Wheels, these journeys blend history, heritage, and indulgence. Explore the five most expensive trains in India where the voyage itself becomes a regal destination.

Check here the list of the Most Expensive trains in India
Indian Railways are indeed recognised as the lifeline of our nation. But beyond this, in India, there are many trains which can make you feel so luxurious, even for a few days, you can live like like royal, as in ancient times, Kings used to live. So, are you curious to know how you can also be a part of the Royal journey?

Indian Railways has provided such facilities through the train journey, and by these royal train journeys, you can visit such places in India that show the cultural and historical importance of India. From Deccan Odyssey to Maharaja Express will make you feel comfortable and royal throughout the journey, and also within this journey, we can explore India’s beauty with the unforgettable adventure, world-class amenities and historical monuments.

In this article, we will explore the top 5 most expensive trains in India, where the journey itself becomes the destination.

Deccan Odyssey

Deccan odyssey Restaurant

Source: deccanodyssey

Boarding the deep blue Deccan Odyssey feels like stepping into a regal chariot set for a grand expedition. The train pampers guests with lavishly decorated cabins and facilities reminiscent of the lifestyle of 16th-century Maharajas, all under the management of the Taj Group. From multi-cuisine restaurants helmed by expert chefs to a spa offering soothing massages, every detail is meticulously curated. The train traces captivating routes from Mumbai and Delhi, covering diverse cities and landmarks, making each trip memorable.

Starting Point: Mumbai or Delhi

Price Detail for 7 Nights / 8 Days Rail Journey

Deccan Odyssey Tariff for 2025-26 Season

Cabin Type

Single Occupancy

Double Occupancy

Deluxe Cabin

US$9,330 (for 1 Adult)

US $13,300 (for 2 adults)

Presidential Suite

US$20,000

US$20,000

Data Source: deccanodyssey

Maharajas’ Express

Mayur-mahal

Source: the-maharajas

Maharajas’ Express is the World’s Leading Luxury Train for six consecutive years. In this luxury and royal train, guests can choose multiple itineraries according to their choice, spanning across India. From Maharajas’ Express, it can be visited to many royal places, historical forts and heritage properties.

Starting Point: Delhi (North), Trivandrum (South)

Itinerary

Rooming

Deluxe Cabin

Junior Suite

Suite

Presidential Suite

The Indian Splendour (7 Days/6 Nights, ~2724 kms)

Adult

$7800

$10000

$14500

$25000

Single Supplement

$5900

$9000

$14500

$25000

The Heritage of India (7 Days/6 Nights, ~2771 kms)

Adult

$8200

$10400

$14500

$25000

Single Supplement

$6200

$9400

$14500

$25000

The Indian Panorama (7 Days/6 Nights, ~2309 kms)

Adult

$7800

$10000

$14500

$25000

Single Supplement

$5900

$9000

$14500

$25000

Treasures of India (4 Days/3 Nights, ~860 kms)

Adult

$4900

$5300

$8000

$13600

Single Supplement

$3700

$4700

$8000

$13600

Data Source: the-maharajas

Golden Chariot

the-golden-chariot-photo-18-1024x820

Source: .the-golden-chariot

Golden Chariot is operated by Karnataka State Tourism, and this royal train embarks on beautifully scenic routes, linking travellers to UNESCO World Heritage Sites and lush natural wonders. The interiors, graced with Mysore-style furnishings, elevate comfort and style while offering amenities like Ayurveda spa treatments and in-house gourmet dining. Each of the 11 cabins is named after a ruling dynasty, blending history with luxury in every mile.

Starting Point: Bangalore

Pride of Karnataka Tariff

Package Tariff for Season 2025-26

Occupancy Type

Season 2025-26 (5 Nights/6 Days)

Deluxe Cabin

USD 4740

Single Supplement

USD 3560

Data Source: the-golden-chariot

Package Tariff for Season 2026-27 & 2027-28

Occupancy Type

Season 2026-27 & 2027-28 (5 Nights/6 Days)

Deluxe Cabin

USD 5000

Single Supplement

USD 3800

Data Source: the-golden-chariot

For the Jewels of South, the accommodation price is similar to  Pride of Karnataka

For the Glimpses of South, the accommodation price  is :

Occupancy Type

Season 2025-26 (3 Nights / 4 Days)

Season 2026-27 & 2027-28 (3 Nights / 4 Days)

Deluxe Cabin

USD 3160

USD 3400

Single Supplement

USD 2370

USD 2600

Data Source: the-golden-chariot

Royal Rajasthan on Wheels

header-gallery2

Source: royal-rajasthan-on-wheels

True to its name, Royal Rajasthan on Wheels brings the legacy of Rajasthan alive with every stop. Passengers are greeted with a festive Rajasthani welcome and treated to cabins resembling princely residences, complete with rich decor and modern luxuries. The route passes through majestic palaces, imposing forts, and cultural hotspots that showcase the hospitality Rajasthan is famous for.

Starting Point: Delhi

7 Nights Palace on Wheels Tariff for Indian Nationals & OCI Card Holders

High Season (October to November & Jan to March)

Cabin Type

Tariff (In INR)

Deluxe Cabin on Single Occupancy

₹ 8,72,081 (Per Person)

Deluxe Cabin on Double Occupancy

₹ 5,67,056 (Per Person)

Super Deluxe Cabin

₹ 15,96,588 (Per Cabin)

Presidential Suite

₹ 20,39,310 (Per Cabin)

Data Source: royal-rajasthan-on-wheels

Peak Season (December Only)

Cabin Type

Tariff (In INR)

Deluxe Cabin on Single Occupancy

₹ 9,85,376 (Per Person)

Deluxe Cabin on Double Occupancy

₹ 6,40,843 (Per Person)

Super Deluxe Cabin

₹ 17,26,732 (Per Cabin)

Presidential Suite

₹ 22,62,414 (Per Cabin)

Data Source: royal-rajasthan-on-wheels

Low Season (September & April)

Cabin Type

Tariff (In INR)

Deluxe Cabin on Single Occupancy

₹ 7,71,568 (Per Person)

Deluxe Cabin on Double Occupancy

₹ 5,01,984 (Per Person)

Super Deluxe Cabin

₹ 15,27,449 (Per Cabin)

Presidential Suite

₹ 18,72,563 (Per Cabin)

Data Source: royal-rajasthan-on-wheels

Palace on Wheels

place on the wheel

Source: thepalaceonwheels

A pioneer among India’s luxury trains, Palace on Wheels has given a new dimension to royal travel since its days as the conveyance of Nizams and Rajput rulers. Recently refurbished, this iconic train preserves its regal ambience while introducing guests to the vibrant heritage of Rajasthan through thoughtfully designed routes and premium facilities.

Starting Point: Jaipur

Palace on Wheels Tariff for 2025-26 Season

High Season: October to March

Cabin Type

Tariff For Foreign Passport Holders (US$)

Tariff for Indian Nationals / OCI Card Holders (INR)

Deluxe Cabin on Single Occupancy (Per Person)

USD 10,507

₹ 8,61,700

Deluxe Cabin on Double Occupancy (Per Person on twin share)

USD 6,832

₹ 5,60,000

Super Deluxe Cabin (Per Cabin)

USD 19,236

₹ 15,77,100

Presidential Suite (Per Cabin)

USD 24,570

₹ 20,14,600

Data Source: thepalaceonwheels

Low Season: September & April

Cabin Type

Tariff For Foreign Passport Holders (US$)

Tariff for Indian Nationals / OCI Card Holders (INR)

Deluxe Cabin on Single Occupancy (Per Person)

9,296

₹7,62,300

Deluxe Cabin on Double Occupancy (Per Person on twin share)

6,048

₹4,95,600

Super Deluxe Cabin (Per Cabin)

18,403

₹15,09,200

Presidential Suite (Per Cabin)

22,561

₹18,50,100

Data Source: thepalaceonwheels

Conclusion

These five luxury trains offer not just transportation but immersive journeys woven with splendour, heritage, and hospitality—making every trip as enchanting as the destinations themselves.


