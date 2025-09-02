Which are the Most Expensive trains in India? Check here the list!

Indian Railways are indeed recognised as the lifeline of our nation. But beyond this, in India, there are many trains which can make you feel so luxurious, even for a few days, you can live like like royal, as in ancient times, Kings used to live. So, are you curious to know how you can also be a part of the Royal journey?
Indian Railways has provided such facilities through the train journey, and by these royal train journeys, you can visit such places in India that show the cultural and historical importance of India. From Deccan Odyssey to Maharaja Express will make you feel comfortable and royal throughout the journey, and also within this journey, we can explore India’s beauty with the unforgettable adventure, world-class amenities and historical monuments.
In this article, we will explore the top 5 most expensive trains in India, where the journey itself becomes the destination.
Deccan Odyssey
Source: deccanodyssey
Boarding the deep blue Deccan Odyssey feels like stepping into a regal chariot set for a grand expedition. The train pampers guests with lavishly decorated cabins and facilities reminiscent of the lifestyle of 16th-century Maharajas, all under the management of the Taj Group. From multi-cuisine restaurants helmed by expert chefs to a spa offering soothing massages, every detail is meticulously curated. The train traces captivating routes from Mumbai and Delhi, covering diverse cities and landmarks, making each trip memorable.
Starting Point: Mumbai or Delhi
Price Detail for 7 Nights / 8 Days Rail Journey
Deccan Odyssey Tariff for 2025-26 Season
|
Cabin Type
|
Single Occupancy
|
Double Occupancy
|
Deluxe Cabin
|
US$9,330 (for 1 Adult)
|
US $13,300 (for 2 adults)
|
Presidential Suite
|
US$20,000
|
US$20,000
Data Source: deccanodyssey
Maharajas’ Express
Source: the-maharajas
Maharajas’ Express is the World’s Leading Luxury Train for six consecutive years. In this luxury and royal train, guests can choose multiple itineraries according to their choice, spanning across India. From Maharajas’ Express, it can be visited to many royal places, historical forts and heritage properties.
Starting Point: Delhi (North), Trivandrum (South)
|
Itinerary
|
Rooming
|
Deluxe Cabin
|
Junior Suite
|
Suite
|
Presidential Suite
|
The Indian Splendour (7 Days/6 Nights, ~2724 kms)
|
Adult
|
$7800
|
$10000
|
$14500
|
$25000
|
Single Supplement
|
$5900
|
$9000
|
$14500
|
$25000
|
The Heritage of India (7 Days/6 Nights, ~2771 kms)
|
Adult
|
$8200
|
$10400
|
$14500
|
$25000
|
Single Supplement
|
$6200
|
$9400
|
$14500
|
$25000
|
The Indian Panorama (7 Days/6 Nights, ~2309 kms)
|
Adult
|
$7800
|
$10000
|
$14500
|
$25000
|
Single Supplement
|
$5900
|
$9000
|
$14500
|
$25000
|
Treasures of India (4 Days/3 Nights, ~860 kms)
|
Adult
|
$4900
|
$5300
|
$8000
|
$13600
|
Single Supplement
|
$3700
|
$4700
|
$8000
|
$13600
Data Source: the-maharajas
Golden Chariot
Source: .the-golden-chariot
Golden Chariot is operated by Karnataka State Tourism, and this royal train embarks on beautifully scenic routes, linking travellers to UNESCO World Heritage Sites and lush natural wonders. The interiors, graced with Mysore-style furnishings, elevate comfort and style while offering amenities like Ayurveda spa treatments and in-house gourmet dining. Each of the 11 cabins is named after a ruling dynasty, blending history with luxury in every mile.
Starting Point: Bangalore
Pride of Karnataka Tariff
Package Tariff for Season 2025-26
|
Occupancy Type
|
Season 2025-26 (5 Nights/6 Days)
|
Deluxe Cabin
|
USD 4740
|
Single Supplement
|
USD 3560
Data Source: the-golden-chariot
Package Tariff for Season 2026-27 & 2027-28
|
Occupancy Type
|
Season 2026-27 & 2027-28 (5 Nights/6 Days)
|
Deluxe Cabin
|
USD 5000
|
Single Supplement
|
USD 3800
Data Source: the-golden-chariot
For the Jewels of South, the accommodation price is similar to Pride of Karnataka
For the Glimpses of South, the accommodation price is :
|
Occupancy Type
|
Season 2025-26 (3 Nights / 4 Days)
|
Season 2026-27 & 2027-28 (3 Nights / 4 Days)
|
Deluxe Cabin
|
USD 3160
|
USD 3400
|
Single Supplement
|
USD 2370
|
USD 2600
Data Source: the-golden-chariot
Royal Rajasthan on Wheels
Source: royal-rajasthan-on-wheels
True to its name, Royal Rajasthan on Wheels brings the legacy of Rajasthan alive with every stop. Passengers are greeted with a festive Rajasthani welcome and treated to cabins resembling princely residences, complete with rich decor and modern luxuries. The route passes through majestic palaces, imposing forts, and cultural hotspots that showcase the hospitality Rajasthan is famous for.
Starting Point: Delhi
7 Nights Palace on Wheels Tariff for Indian Nationals & OCI Card Holders
High Season (October to November & Jan to March)
|
Cabin Type
|
Tariff (In INR)
|
Deluxe Cabin on Single Occupancy
|
₹ 8,72,081 (Per Person)
|
Deluxe Cabin on Double Occupancy
|
₹ 5,67,056 (Per Person)
|
Super Deluxe Cabin
|
₹ 15,96,588 (Per Cabin)
|
Presidential Suite
|
₹ 20,39,310 (Per Cabin)
Data Source: royal-rajasthan-on-wheels
Peak Season (December Only)
|
Cabin Type
|
Tariff (In INR)
|
Deluxe Cabin on Single Occupancy
|
₹ 9,85,376 (Per Person)
|
Deluxe Cabin on Double Occupancy
|
₹ 6,40,843 (Per Person)
|
Super Deluxe Cabin
|
₹ 17,26,732 (Per Cabin)
|
Presidential Suite
|
₹ 22,62,414 (Per Cabin)
Data Source: royal-rajasthan-on-wheels
Low Season (September & April)
|
Cabin Type
|
Tariff (In INR)
|
Deluxe Cabin on Single Occupancy
|
₹ 7,71,568 (Per Person)
|
Deluxe Cabin on Double Occupancy
|
₹ 5,01,984 (Per Person)
|
Super Deluxe Cabin
|
₹ 15,27,449 (Per Cabin)
|
Presidential Suite
|
₹ 18,72,563 (Per Cabin)
Data Source: royal-rajasthan-on-wheels
Palace on Wheels
Source: thepalaceonwheels
A pioneer among India’s luxury trains, Palace on Wheels has given a new dimension to royal travel since its days as the conveyance of Nizams and Rajput rulers. Recently refurbished, this iconic train preserves its regal ambience while introducing guests to the vibrant heritage of Rajasthan through thoughtfully designed routes and premium facilities.
Starting Point: Jaipur
Palace on Wheels Tariff for 2025-26 Season
High Season: October to March
|
Cabin Type
|
Tariff For Foreign Passport Holders (US$)
|
Tariff for Indian Nationals / OCI Card Holders (INR)
|
Deluxe Cabin on Single Occupancy (Per Person)
|
USD 10,507
|
₹ 8,61,700
|
Deluxe Cabin on Double Occupancy (Per Person on twin share)
|
USD 6,832
|
₹ 5,60,000
|
Super Deluxe Cabin (Per Cabin)
|
USD 19,236
|
₹ 15,77,100
|
Presidential Suite (Per Cabin)
|
USD 24,570
|
₹ 20,14,600
Data Source: thepalaceonwheels
Low Season: September & April
|
Cabin Type
|
Tariff For Foreign Passport Holders (US$)
|
Tariff for Indian Nationals / OCI Card Holders (INR)
|
Deluxe Cabin on Single Occupancy (Per Person)
|
9,296
|
₹7,62,300
|
Deluxe Cabin on Double Occupancy (Per Person on twin share)
|
6,048
|
₹4,95,600
|
Super Deluxe Cabin (Per Cabin)
|
18,403
|
₹15,09,200
|
Presidential Suite (Per Cabin)
|
22,561
|
₹18,50,100
Data Source: thepalaceonwheels
Conclusion
These five luxury trains offer not just transportation but immersive journeys woven with splendour, heritage, and hospitality—making every trip as enchanting as the destinations themselves.
