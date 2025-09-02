Which are the Most Expensive trains in India? Check here the list!

Indian Railways are indeed recognised as the lifeline of our nation. But beyond this, in India, there are many trains which can make you feel so luxurious, even for a few days, you can live like like royal, as in ancient times, Kings used to live. So, are you curious to know how you can also be a part of the Royal journey?

Indian Railways has provided such facilities through the train journey, and by these royal train journeys, you can visit such places in India that show the cultural and historical importance of India. From Deccan Odyssey to Maharaja Express will make you feel comfortable and royal throughout the journey, and also within this journey, we can explore India’s beauty with the unforgettable adventure, world-class amenities and historical monuments.

In this article, we will explore the top 5 most expensive trains in India, where the journey itself becomes the destination.