When we have interactions with people especially during difficult times, there are two words that often come up almost everytime which are Empathy and Sympathy. Yes, these words definitely sound similar, however, they don't have similar meanings. There is a small yet an important difference between these words and understanding this difference can help you connect with others in a better way. These terms are known for emotions and human connection but they have different approaches.

READ| What is the Difference Between Beside and Besides

What is Empathy?

Empathy is the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and truly feel what they are going through. It’s not just about recognizing their pain but experiencing it with them on an emotional level.

For example:

If your friend loses a loved one, empathy is when you not only understand their sadness but also feel a deep sense of grief with them. You connect emotionally, almost as if their loss is your own.