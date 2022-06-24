Assam PSC Research Assistant Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release On This Date @apsc.nic.in, Check Schedule

Assam PSC has released a notice regarding the Interview Schedule/Admit Card Update for the Research Assistant on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Assam PSC Research Assistant Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a short notice regarding the Interview Schedule/Admit Card Update for the post of Research Assistant on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for the Research Assistant post under Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department from 12 July 2022 onwards.

All those candidates qualified for the interview round for the Research Assistant post can check the Assam PSC Research Assistant Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 update from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the Research Assistant post against Advt. No.- 07/2021 from 12 to 16 July 2022.

Candidates appearing in the interview/viva-voce test will have to bring all the essential testimonials as given in the notification in original with self attested photocopies for the verification/scrutiny on the day of interview.

Commission will upload the Assam PSC Research Assistant Interview Admit Card 2022 on 06 July 2022 on its official website. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Card after 06 July 2022 after providing their login credential to the link available on the official website.

You can download the Assam PSC Research Assistant Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Assam PSC RA Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 update