APSC Statistics Inspector Interview Admit Card 2021 Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Download Link

APSC Statistics Inspector Interview Admit Card 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics on its official website. Commission is to conduct the interview for the post of Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics from 12th August 2022 onward.
All those candidates who have qualified in the screening test for the interview round for he Inspector of Statistics post can download their Admit Card from the official website-apsc.nic.in.
You can download the APSC Statistics Inspector Interview Admit Card 2021 directly from the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: APSC Statistics Inspector Interview Admit Card 2021
It is noted that Commission is to conduct the interview for the Inspector of Statistics post against Advt. No. 02/2021 Dtd. 12/01/2021 on 12/17/18 August 2022. Reporting time for the candidates for the interview round is 9.00 A.M.
In a bid to download the APSC Statistics Inspector Interview Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their Application Id or Roll Number and Date of Birth to the link on the official website.
You can download the APSC Statistics Inspector Interview Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download: APSC Statistics Inspector Interview Admit Card 2021
- Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link " Download Intimation Letter for Interview for the post of Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics under Transformation and Development Department (Advt. No. 02/2021 Dtd. 12/01/2021) INTIMATION LETTER ” given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials to the link.
- You will get your Admit Card and take print out of the same and save a copy for future reference.