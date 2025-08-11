APSSB Admit Card 2025 Released at apssb.nic.in, Download Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination Admit Card PDF - Link Here

APSSB Admit Card 2025: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2025 today i.e. August 11. Candidates can download the admit card after using their login credentials to the link. The admit card will be available upto to 31 August 2025 till 08:00 AM).

Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 2510812025 (Monday).

APSSB Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. The candidates can download the admit card through the link given below.

APSSB Admit Card 2025 Download Link

APSSB Admit Card 2025 Overview

Earlier Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) had launched the recruitment drive for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2025 . To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-