APSSB Admit Card 2025 Released at apssb.nic.in, Download Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination Admit Card PDF - Link Here

APSSB Admit Card Download: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2025 today i.e. August 11. Candidates will have to carry the APSSB Admit Card 2025 with valid identity card at the exam venue. Check download link and other details here. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 11, 2025, 13:48 IST
Get all details about APSSB Admit Card 2025

APSSB Admit Card 2025: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2025 today i.e. August 11. Candidates can download the admit card after using their login credentials to the link. The admit card will be available upto to 31 August 2025 till 08:00 AM).
Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 2510812025 (Monday).

APSSB Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. The candidates can download the admit card through the link given below.

APSSB Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

 

APSSB Admit Card 2025 Overview  

Earlier Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB)  had launched the recruitment drive for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2025 . To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- 

Particulars Details
Organization Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB)
Post Name  Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2025
Test Name Prelims exam
Admit Card status  Out
Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth
Official Website https://apssb.nic.in/

 

How to Download APSSB CHSL Admit Card 2025 ?

The candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of APSSB - apssb.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on ‘APSSB CHSL Admit Card 2025 Admit Card’
  • Step 3: Enter your details
  • Step 4: Download APPSC CHSL Admit Card

APSSB Admit Card 2025 Scheme of Examination

Under the selection process for APSSB CHSL Exam 2205, the scheme of examination will consist of two stages against posts indicated below:

Stage-1 (All Post Codes)

Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr) (07125), Data Entry Operator (08/25), Fishery Demonstrator (09/25), Laboratory Assistant (10/25), Lower Division Clerk ('11l25), Mandal ('1225), Sanitary inspector (13/25), Urban Programme Inspector (14125)

Both Stage-1 and Stage-2

Data Entry Operator (08/25) and Lower Division Clerk (1 1/25).

Details Mentioned on APSSB Constable Admit Card 2025

The candidates appearing in the exam can check the following details on their admit card. They should make sure that all the mentions are correct.

  • Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Father’s name
  • Mother’s name
  • Gender
  • Registration number
  • Application number
  • Category to which the candidate belongs (unreserved/reserved)
  • Name of the exam
  • Authority name
  • Exam Date
  • Exam Centre
  • Photo & Signature of the Candidate

APSSB Admit Card 2025 Exam Pattern

The stage I exam will be held in objective type multiple choice questions based exam mode. The  duration of the exam will be 2 hours which will be held for all the posts under CHSL Recruitment 2025. There will be a total of 200 marks for the prelims exam. The test will comprise of the following subjects 

  • General Awareness
  • General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
  • Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
  • Test of English Language and Comprehension


