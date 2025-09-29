Yoga Capital of India: Rishikesh, a serene city located in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, is known as the Yoga Capital of India. Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas and situated on the banks of the sacred River Ganga, Rishikesh is globally renowned for its deep spiritual heritage, traditional yoga schools, meditation centres, and ashrams that attract seekers from around the world. Over the years, it has become the epicentre of yoga and spiritual learning, blending ancient traditions with modern wellness practices. Which State is Called the Yoga Capital of India? Rishikesh has earned this title due to its unmatched contribution to the spread and practice of yoga across the globe. It is home to some of the most respected yoga schools and ashrams in India, where thousands of people from different countries visit every year to learn authentic yoga and meditation techniques. The city’s spiritual atmosphere, natural beauty, and cultural significance make it the ideal destination for anyone seeking physical, mental, and spiritual transformation through yoga.

Why is Rishikesh Known as the Yoga Capital of India? Rishikesh is home to world-famous institutions such as Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Sivananda Ashram, and Yoga Niketan, where yoga is taught in its traditional form. These centres offer teacher training programmes, intensive courses, and retreats, attracting students and spiritual seekers from more than 100 countries. The teachings in Rishikesh focus on classical yoga, pranayama, meditation, Ayurveda, and holistic living, preserving the authenticity of ancient Indian knowledge systems. International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh One of the key reasons Rishikesh is known as the Yoga Capital of the World is the annual International Yoga Festival, held every March. This global event is organised by Parmarth Niketan and attended by yoga masters, spiritual leaders, and practitioners from across the globe. The festival offers workshops, discussions, and sessions on yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, and spiritual growth. It has significantly contributed to the global recognition of Rishikesh as a leading centre for yoga and wellness tourism.