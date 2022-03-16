Army Public School NOIDA Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT, PGT Posts, Apply @apsnoida.edu.in

Army Public School NCR Recruitment 2022: Army Public School, NOIDA is looking for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts . Candidates meeting the CBSE eligibility norms and who are CSB & CTET/TET qualified candidates are eligible to apply. The last date for submitting the application is 21 March 2022. They are required to fill Online Google Form and pay the application fee of Rs. 100

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. They should bring the completed application form along with all supporting documents on the day of the interview.

Army Public School NOIDA Notification Download

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO CANDIDATES

Application for teaching staff

Essential Details to be filled by the candidate in the form of google form

Online Payment Rs. 100

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 21 March 2022

Vacancy Details

PRT

TGT

PGT

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Teacher Posts

As per CBSE Norms

Proficiency in English and Computer Applications is mandatory.

Selection Process for Army Public School Teacher Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of interview

How to Apply for APS NOIDA Recruitment 2022

The candidates are required to apply through Google Form on or before 21 March 2022.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100