AHSEC Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th History Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 History Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board HS History Syllabus 2024: Here, students can find the Assam Board Class 12 History syllabus for the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam in 2024. Also, find the attached AHSEC Class 12 History Syllabus PDF download link below. The article further presents you with the exam pattern and marking scheme for Class 12 History. All of these study materials will ensure that your doubts regarding the exam, syllabus, and question paper are cleared. Students are advised to make the best use of these resources in preparation for their annual examinations.

History is not an easy subject. It requires a lot of attention, focus, and constant preparation to be able to score well in the final examination. Thus, students should start their preparation quite early for a complicated subject like history. To begin with your preparation, you might require some important study resources for understanding the pattern of question papers and knowing the syllabus. All the materials have been presented to you below, in the article.

AHSEC Class 12 History Course Structure 2023-2024

Check the AHSEC Class 12 History course structure to know various important details related to the exam and question paper. This course structure presents a detailed layout of the way the course has been designed for you.

S.No Title No.of Periods A Archaeology, Ancient India & Assam through the ages Unit- 1: The Stroy of the First Cities: Harappan Archeology Unit- 2: Political and Economic History: How Inscriptions tell a story Unit-3: Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata Unit-4: A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa 65 B Medieval India Unit-5: Agrarian relations: The Ain-i-Akbari Unit-6: The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles Unit-7: New Architecture: Hampi Unit-8: Religions Histories: The Bhakti-Sufi Tradition Unit-9: Medieval Society through Travellers’ Account 60 C Modern India Unit-10: Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Reports Unit-11: Representations of 1857 Unit-12: Colonialism and Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports Unit-13: Mahatma Gandhi through Contemporary Eyes Unit-14: Partition through Oral Sources Unit-15: The Making of the Constitution 60 D Map Work 15 Total 200

Assam HS History Syllabus 2023-2024

The syllabus for Assam Board Class 12 History has been attached here for students appearing in the AHSEC Class 12 exam in 2024. Check the detailed, unit-wise syllabus to know what has to be studied throughout the year.

Chapters A. Archaeology, Ancient India & Assam through the ages Unit 1: The Stroy of the First Cities: Harappan Archeology Broad overview: Early urban centres, Story of discovery: Harappan civilization, Excerpt: Archeological report on a major site, Discussion: how it has been utilized by archeologists/historians. Unit 2: Political and Economic History: How Inscriptions tell a story Broad overview: Political and economic history from the Mauryan to the Gupta Period, Story of discovery: Inscriptions and the understanding of political and economic history, Excerpt: Asokan inscription and Gupta period land grants, Discussion: Interpretation of inscriptions by historians Unit 3: Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata Broad overview: Issues in social history, including castes, kinship and gender, Story of discovery: Transmission and publications of the Mahabharata, Excerpt: From the Mahabharata, illustrating how it has been used by historians, Discussion: Other sources for reconstructing social history Unit 4: A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa Broad overview : (a) A brief review of religious histories of Vedic religion, Jainism, Vaisnavism, Saivism, (b) Focus on Buddhism, Story of discovery: Sanchi Stupa, Excerpt: Reproduction of sculptures from Sanchi, Discussion: Ways in which sculpture has been interrupted by historians, other sources for reconstructing the history of Buddhism, Assan Through the Ages: Broad overview: Stages of the history of Assam from prehistoric to modern period. B. Medieval India Unit 5: Agrarian relations: The Ain-i-Akbari Broad overview: a) Structure of agrarian relations in the 16th and 17th centuries, (b) Patterns of change over the period, Story of discovery: Account of the compilation and translation of Ain-i Akbari, Excerpt: From the Ain-i Akbari, Discussion: Ways in which historians have used the text to reconstruct history Unit 6: The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles Broad Overview: (a) Outline of political history 15th-17th centuries, (b) Discussion of the Mughal court and politics, Story of Discovery: Account of the production of court chronicles, and their subsequent translation and transmission, Excerpts: from the Akbarnama and Padshabnama, Discussion: Ways in which historians have used the texts to reconstruct political histories. Unit 7: New Architecture: Hampi Broad overview: Outline of new buildings during Vijaynagar period– temples, forts, irrigation facilities, (b) Relationship between architecture and the political system, Story of Discovery: Account of how Hampi was found, Excerpts: Visuals of buildings at Hampi, Discussion: Ways in which historians have analysed and interpreted these structures. Unit-8: Religions Histories: The Bhakti-Sufi Tradition Broad overview: (a) Outline of religious developments during this period, (b) Ideas and practices of the Bhakti-Sufi saints, Story of Transmission: How Bhakti-Sufi compositions have been preserved, Excerpts: Extracts from selected Bhakti-Sufi works, Discussion: Ways in which these have been interpreted by historians Unit-9: Medieval Society through Travellers’ Account Broad overview: Outline of social and cultural life as they appear in traveller’s accounts, Story of their writings, A discussion of where they travelled, why they travelled, what they wrote and for whom they wrote, Excerpts: from Alberuni, Ibn Batuta, Bernier, Discussion: What these travel accounts can tell us and how they have been interpreted by historians. C. Modern India Unit-10: Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Report Broad overview: (a) Life of zamindars, peasants and artisans in the late 18th century, (b) East India Company, revenue settlements and surveys, (c) Changes over the ninteenth century, Story of official records: An account of why official investigations into rural societies were undertaken and the types of records and reports produced, Excerpts: From Firminger’s Fifth Report, Accounts of Francis Buchanan-Hamilton, and Deccan Riots Report, Discussion: What the official records tell and do not tell, and how they have been used by historians Unit-11: Representations of 1857 Broad Overview: (a) The events of 1857-58, (b) How these events were recorded and narrated, Focus: Lucknow, Excerpts: Pictures of 1857. Extracts from contemporary accounts, Discussion: How the pictures of 1857 shaped British opinion of what had happened. Unit-12: Colonialism and Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports Broad overview: The growth of Mumbai, Chennai, hill stations and cantonments in the 18th and 19th century, Excerpts: Photographs and paintings. Plans of cities. Extract from town plan reports, Focus on Kolkata town planning, Discussion: How the above sources can be used to reconstruct the history of towns, What these sources do not reveal Unit-13: Mahatma Gandhi through Contemporary Eyes Broad Overview: (a) The nationalist movement 1918-48, (b) The nature of Gandhian politics and leadership, Focus: Mahatma Gandhi in 1931, Excerpts: Reports from English and Indian language newspapers and other contemporary writings, Discussion: How newspapers can be a source of history. Unit-14: Partition through Oral Sources Broad Overview: (a) The history of the 1940s; (b) Nationalism, Communalism and Partition, Focus: Punjab and Bengal, Excerpts: Oral testimonies of those who experienced partition, Discussion: Ways in which these have been analysed to reconstruct the history of the event. Unit-15: The Making of the Constitution Broad Overview: (a) Independence and the new nation state, (b) The making of the Constitution, Focus: The Constitutional Assembly debates, Excerpts: From the debates, Discussion: What such debates reveal and how they can be analyzed.

AHSEC Class 12 History Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Here, marking scheme for AHSEC Class 12 History has been attached below. Check the unit-wise marking distribution of the chapters to know what has to be prioritized while preparing.

S.No Title Marks A Archaeology, Ancient India & Assam through the ages Unit- 1: The Stroy of the First Cities: Harappan Archeology Unit- 2: Political and Economic History: How Inscriptions tell a story Unit-3: Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata Unit-4: A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa 35 B Medieval India Unit-5: Agrarian relations: The Ain-i-Akbari Unit-6: The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles Unit-7: New Architecture: Hampi Unit-8: Religions Histories: The Bhakti-Sufi Tradition Unit-9: Medieval Society through Travellers’ Account 25 C Modern India Unit-10: Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Reports Unit-11: Representations of 1857 Unit-12: Colonialism and Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports Unit-13: Mahatma Gandhi through Contemporary Eyes Unit-14: Partition through Oral Sources Unit-15: The Making of the Constitution 30 D Map Work 10 Total 100

Assam Board Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2023-2024

AHSEC Class 12 History Exam Pattern for the current academic session 2023-2024 has been attached here. Students are advised to check the same for a better understanding of the exam and clarity of the question paper pattern.