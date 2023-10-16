AHSEC Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th History Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 History Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Get here AHSEC Class 12 History Syllabus pdf to download
Get here AHSEC Class 12 History Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board HS History Syllabus 2024: Here, students can find the Assam Board Class 12 History syllabus for the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam in 2024. Also, find the attached AHSEC Class 12 History Syllabus PDF download link below. The article further presents you with the exam pattern and marking scheme for Class 12 History. All of these study materials will ensure that your doubts regarding the exam, syllabus, and question paper are cleared. Students are advised to make the best use of these resources in preparation for their annual examinations. 

History is not an easy subject. It requires a lot of attention, focus, and constant preparation to be able to score well in the final examination. Thus, students should start their preparation quite early for a complicated subject like history. To begin with your preparation, you might require some important study resources for understanding the pattern of question papers and knowing the syllabus. All the materials have been presented to you below, in the article. 

Career Counseling

AHSEC Class 12 History Course Structure 2023-2024

Check the AHSEC Class 12 History course structure to know various important details related to the exam and question paper. This course structure presents a detailed layout of the way the course has been designed for you. 

S.No

Title

No.of Periods

A

Archaeology, Ancient India & Assam through the ages

Unit- 1: The Stroy of the First Cities: Harappan Archeology

Unit- 2: Political and Economic History: How Inscriptions tell a story

Unit-3: Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata

Unit-4: A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa

65

B

Medieval India

Unit-5: Agrarian relations: The Ain-i-Akbari

Unit-6: The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles

Unit-7: New Architecture: Hampi

Unit-8: Religions Histories: The Bhakti-Sufi Tradition

Unit-9: Medieval Society through Travellers’ Account

60

C

Modern India

Unit-10: Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Reports

Unit-11: Representations of 1857

Unit-12: Colonialism and Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports

Unit-13: Mahatma Gandhi through Contemporary Eyes

Unit-14: Partition through Oral Sources

Unit-15: The Making of the Constitution

60

D

Map Work

15
 

Total

200

Assam HS History Syllabus 2023-2024

The syllabus for Assam Board Class 12 History has been attached here for students appearing in the AHSEC Class 12 exam in 2024. Check the detailed, unit-wise syllabus to know what has to be studied throughout the year. 

Chapters

A. Archaeology, Ancient India & Assam through the ages

Unit 1: The Stroy of the First Cities: Harappan Archeology

Broad overview: Early urban centres, Story of discovery: Harappan civilization, Excerpt: Archeological report on a major site, Discussion: how it has been utilized by archeologists/historians.

Unit 2: Political and Economic History: How Inscriptions tell a story

Broad overview: Political and economic history from the Mauryan to the Gupta Period, Story of discovery: Inscriptions and the understanding of political and economic history, Excerpt: Asokan inscription and Gupta period land grants, Discussion: Interpretation of inscriptions by historians

Unit 3: Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata

Broad overview: Issues in social history, including castes, kinship and gender, Story of discovery: Transmission and publications of the Mahabharata, Excerpt: From the Mahabharata, illustrating how it has been used by historians, Discussion: Other sources for reconstructing social history

Unit 4: A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa

Broad overview : (a) A brief review of religious histories of Vedic religion, Jainism, Vaisnavism, Saivism, (b) Focus on Buddhism, Story of discovery: Sanchi Stupa, Excerpt: Reproduction of sculptures from Sanchi,  Discussion: Ways in which sculpture has been interrupted by historians, other sources for reconstructing the history of Buddhism, Assan Through the Ages: Broad overview: Stages of the history of Assam from prehistoric to modern period.

B. Medieval India

Unit 5: Agrarian relations: The Ain-i-Akbari

Broad overview: a) Structure of agrarian relations in the 16th and 17th centuries, (b) Patterns of change over the period, Story of discovery: Account of the compilation and translation of Ain-i Akbari, Excerpt: From the Ain-i Akbari, Discussion: Ways in which historians have used the text to reconstruct history

Unit 6: The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles

Broad Overview: (a) Outline of political history 15th-17th centuries, (b) Discussion of the Mughal court and politics, Story of Discovery: Account of the production of court chronicles, and their subsequent translation and transmission, Excerpts: from the Akbarnama and Padshabnama, Discussion: Ways in which historians have used the texts to reconstruct political histories.

Unit 7: New Architecture: Hampi

Broad overview: Outline of new buildings during Vijaynagar period– temples, forts, irrigation facilities, (b) Relationship between architecture and the political system, Story of Discovery: Account of how Hampi was found, Excerpts: Visuals of buildings at Hampi, Discussion: Ways in which historians have analysed and interpreted these structures.

Unit-8: Religions Histories: The Bhakti-Sufi Tradition

Broad overview: (a) Outline of religious developments during this period, (b) Ideas and practices of the Bhakti-Sufi saints, Story of Transmission: How Bhakti-Sufi compositions have been preserved, Excerpts: Extracts from selected Bhakti-Sufi works, Discussion: Ways in which these have been interpreted by historians

Unit-9: Medieval Society through Travellers’ Account

Broad overview: Outline of social and cultural life as they appear in traveller’s accounts, Story of their writings, A discussion of where they travelled, why they travelled, what they wrote and for whom they wrote, Excerpts: from Alberuni, Ibn Batuta, Bernier, Discussion: What these travel accounts can tell us and how they have been interpreted by historians.

C. Modern India

Unit-10: Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Report

Broad overview: (a) Life of zamindars, peasants and artisans in the late 18th century, (b) East India Company, revenue settlements and surveys, (c) Changes over the ninteenth century, Story of official records: An account of why official investigations into rural societies were undertaken and the types of records and reports produced, Excerpts: From Firminger’s Fifth Report, Accounts of Francis Buchanan-Hamilton, and Deccan Riots Report, Discussion: What the official records tell and do not tell, and how they have been used by historians

Unit-11: Representations of 1857

Broad Overview: (a) The events of 1857-58, (b) How these events were recorded and narrated, Focus: Lucknow, Excerpts: Pictures of 1857. Extracts from contemporary accounts, Discussion: How the pictures of 1857 shaped British opinion of what had happened.

Unit-12: Colonialism and Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports

Broad overview: The growth of Mumbai, Chennai, hill stations and cantonments in the 18th and 19th century,  Excerpts: Photographs and paintings. Plans of cities. Extract from town plan reports, Focus on Kolkata town planning, Discussion: How the above sources can be used to reconstruct the history of towns, What these sources do not reveal

Unit-13: Mahatma Gandhi through Contemporary Eyes

Broad Overview: (a) The nationalist movement 1918-48, (b) The nature of Gandhian politics and leadership,  Focus: Mahatma Gandhi in 1931, Excerpts: Reports from English and Indian language newspapers and other contemporary writings, Discussion: How newspapers can be a source of history.

Unit-14: Partition through Oral Sources

Broad Overview: (a) The history of the 1940s; (b) Nationalism, Communalism and Partition, Focus: Punjab and Bengal, Excerpts: Oral testimonies of those who experienced partition, Discussion: Ways in which these have been analysed to reconstruct the history of the event.

Unit-15: The Making of the Constitution

Broad Overview: (a) Independence and the new nation state, (b) The making of the Constitution, Focus: The Constitutional Assembly debates, Excerpts: From the debates, Discussion: What such debates reveal and how they can be analyzed.

To download the AHSEC Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-2024

AHSEC Class 12 History Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Here, marking scheme for AHSEC Class 12 History has been attached below. Check the unit-wise marking distribution of the chapters to know what has to be prioritized while preparing. 

S.No

Title

Marks

A

Archaeology, Ancient India & Assam through the ages

Unit- 1: The Stroy of the First Cities: Harappan Archeology

Unit- 2: Political and Economic History: How Inscriptions tell a story

Unit-3: Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata

Unit-4: A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa

35

B

Medieval India

Unit-5: Agrarian relations: The Ain-i-Akbari

Unit-6: The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles

Unit-7: New Architecture: Hampi

Unit-8: Religions Histories: The Bhakti-Sufi Tradition

Unit-9: Medieval Society through Travellers’ Account

25

C

Modern India

Unit-10: Colonialism and Rural Society: Evidence from Official Reports

Unit-11: Representations of 1857

Unit-12: Colonialism and Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports

Unit-13: Mahatma Gandhi through Contemporary Eyes

Unit-14: Partition through Oral Sources

Unit-15: The Making of the Constitution

30

D

Map Work

10
 

Total

100

Assam Board Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2023-2024

AHSEC Class 12 History Exam Pattern for the current academic session 2023-2024 has been attached here. Students are advised to check the same for a better understanding of the exam and clarity of the question paper pattern. 

Exam

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC

Exam Conducting Body

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)

Total Marks

100

Duration

3 hours

No. of Sections

No. of Questions 

38

Part- A

Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions)

1 mark each x 12 questions = 12 marks

Section- B ( Very Short Answer Type Questions)

2 mark each x 12 questions = 24  marks

Section- C (Short Answer Type Questions)

4 mark each x 10 questions = 40 marks

Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions)

6 mark each x 4 questions = 24 marks

Total

100

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next