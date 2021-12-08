Assam Police Constable Commando Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online From 13 Dec

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has published a notification for recruitment of Constable for newly created Assam Commando Battalions

Assam Police Constable Commando Recruitment 2021: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has published a notification for recruitment of Constable for newly created Assam Commando Battalions. Assam Police Commando Online Application will start from 13 December 2021. The last date for submitting application is 12 January 2022.

Around 2450 vacancies are available for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021 for Male & Transgender, Female and Nursing. Selected candidates shall be paid Rs. 14000-60500/-with Grade pay of Rs 5600/- (Pay Band-II).

Assam Police Commando Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 13 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 12 January 2022

Assam Police Constable Commando Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2450

Constable (AB) Male & Transgender - 2220 posts

Constable (AB) Female - 180 posts

Constable (AB) Nursing - 50 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Constable Commando

Educational Qualification:

HSLC or Equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

Assam Police Constable Commando Age Limit:

18 to 21 years

Selection Process for Assam Police Constable Commando

Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) - 80/60 Marks All candidates who clear PST/PET will have to appear in a PSYCHOMETRIC TEST - 20 Marks

How to Apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Applications can apply on SLPRB website slprbassam.in from 13 December 2021 to 12 January 2022.