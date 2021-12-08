Assam Police Constable Commando Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online From 13 Dec

Assam Police Constable Commando Recruitment 2021: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has published a notification for recruitment of Constable for newly created Assam Commando Battalions. Assam Police Commando Online Application will start from 13 December 2021. The last date for submitting application is 12 January 2022.
Around 2450 vacancies are available for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021 for Male & Transgender, Female and Nursing. Selected candidates shall be paid Rs. 14000-60500/-with Grade pay of Rs 5600/- (Pay Band-II).
Assam Police Commando Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 13 December 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 12 January 2022
Assam Police Constable Commando Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 2450
- Constable (AB) Male & Transgender - 2220 posts
- Constable (AB) Female - 180 posts
- Constable (AB) Nursing - 50 posts
Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Constable Commando
Educational Qualification:
HSLC or Equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.
Assam Police Constable Commando Age Limit:
18 to 21 years
Selection Process for Assam Police Constable Commando
- Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) - 80/60 Marks
- All candidates who clear PST/PET will have to appear in a PSYCHOMETRIC TEST - 20 Marks
How to Apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?
Applications can apply on SLPRB website slprbassam.in from 13 December 2021 to 12 January 2022.