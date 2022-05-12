Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022 (Out) @slprbassam.in; Download Result Link Here

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has released the final result for the post of Constable on its official website-slprbassam.in. Download PDF here. 

Created On: May 12, 2022 15:50 IST
Modified On: May 12, 2022 15:59 IST
Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022
Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022

Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022:  Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has released the final result for the post of Constable on its official website. In a bid to download the Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials with the link available on the official website. 

All those candidates who have appeared in the  various round of selection process for the post of 6662 posts of Constable (AB & UB) in Assam Police can check the final result available on the official website-slprbassam.in.

It is noted that State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam had conducted the Physical Efficiency Test followed by the written test for the 6662 posts of Constable (AB &UB), 813 posts of Constable in APRO & 788 Constable in  F&ES and 754 posts of Constable/Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG.

Now the  final result for the Constable post is uploaded on the official website. You can download the same from the official website after following the steps given below. 

 

How to Download Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website - slprbassam.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘SLPRB/REC/CONST (APRO & FEB)/389/2018/Vol-II/79 on the home page
  3. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter Application Number, Your Name, and Date of Birth.
  4. After providing the login credentials, you  will get your result in a new window.
  5. Download and save the same for future reference. 


Direct Link to Download: Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.