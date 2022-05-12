Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022 (Out) @slprbassam.in; Download Result Link Here

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has released the final result for the post of Constable on its official website-slprbassam.in. Download PDF here.

Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has released the final result for the post of Constable on its official website. In a bid to download the Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials with the link available on the official website.

All those candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process for the post of 6662 posts of Constable (AB & UB) in Assam Police can check the final result available on the official website-slprbassam.in.

It is noted that State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam had conducted the Physical Efficiency Test followed by the written test for the 6662 posts of Constable (AB &UB), 813 posts of Constable in APRO & 788 Constable in F&ES and 754 posts of Constable/Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG.

Now the final result for the Constable post is uploaded on the official website. You can download the same from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website - slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on ‘SLPRB/REC/CONST (APRO & FEB)/389/2018/Vol-II/79 on the home page It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter Application Number, Your Name, and Date of Birth. After providing the login credentials, you will get your result in a new window. Download and save the same for future reference.



Direct Link to Download: Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022



