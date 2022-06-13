Assam PSC AE Interview Admit Card 2019 (Out)@apsc.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Download Link

Assam PSC has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check download link here.

Assam PSC AE Interview Admit Card 2019: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Interview for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Roads Department from 14 June 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Assistant Engineer (Civil) post can download their Admit Card from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

In a bid to download the Assam PSC AE Interview Admit Card 2019 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number on the link available on the official website.

You can download the Assam PSC AE Interview Admit Card 2019 directly from the link given below.

It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Roads Department on 14 to 29 June and 01-02 July 2022. Candidates will have to bring the essential documents/testimonials in original with self attested photocopies for verification/scrutiny on the day of interview.

Now candidates can download the Assam PSC AE Interview Admit Card 2019 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Assam PSC AE Interview Admit Card 2019 Check Steps