Assam PSC JAA Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Jr Administrative Assistant Post@apsc.nic.in, Check Download Link

Assam PSC has uploaded the Admit Card for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check download link here.

Assam PSC JAA Admit Card 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the Admit Card for the screening test for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the screening test for the Junior Administrative Assistant post against Advt. No. 01/2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

You can download the Assam PSC JAA Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Assam PSC JAA Admit Card 2022





It is noted that Commission will conduct the screening test for the the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on 31 July 2022. Exam will be conducted in OMR based mode from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon for the Subject General Studies.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Id Or Roll number and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

You can download the Assam PSC JAA Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Assam PSC JAA Admit Card 2022