APSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Junior Administrative Assistant Post Phase-II Exam, Check Download Link

Assam PSC JAA Phase-II Admit Card 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the Admit Card for the Phase-II written exam for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the screening test for the the post of Junior Administrative Assistant under the Establishment of Assam Public Service Commission can download the Phase II Admit Card from the official website--apsc.nic.in.

Commission is to conduct the written Phase II exam for the Download Intimation Letter for Phase-II Written Examination for post of Junior Administrative Assistant against Advt. No. 01/2022 on 29/30 September 2022.

In a bid to download the Assam PSC JAA Phase-II Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Id Or Roll number and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission will be conducting the Phase II written exam for the Junior Administrative Assistant on 29/30 September 2022. The exam for the subject General English and Alternative English / General Assamese will be conducted on 29 September 2022.Exam for the subject English and General Knowledge will be conducted on 30 September 2022.

You can download the Assam PSC JAA Phase-II Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Assam PSC JAA Admit Card 2022