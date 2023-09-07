Assam PSC Recruitment 2023 For Scientific Officer Posts: Get Salary Upto 1,10,000, Check Eligibility

Assam PSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2023 : Assam PSC has released the notification for the various Scientific Officer posts on the official website. Check the pdf, application process, eligibility and others here.

Assam PSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is hiring for various posts of Scientific Officer and others across the state. Commission has released the detailed notification for the Scientific Officer posts in different departments including Directorate of Forensic Science, Regional Forensic Science Laboratories at Silchar, Bongaigaon, Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam and Junior Scientific Officer posts for Mobile Forensic Laboratories under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 7, 2023.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including M.Sc. in Chemistry or M.Sc. in Physics or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization, M.Sc. in Zoology or M.Sc. in Botany or M.Sc. in Biotechnology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Assam PSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates having fulfilling the required eligibility can apply online for these posts on or before October 7, 2023. Online application process will commence from September 8, 2023. The last date for payment of fee is October 9, 2023.

Assam PSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Guwahati, Assam- 1

1 Scientific Officer for RFCL at Silchar, Bongaigaon,Tezpur and Dibrugarh respectively under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam- 12

12 Junior Scientific Officer for Mobile Forensic Laboratories -7

-7 You are advised to check the notification link for details of the distribution of posts(division wise) and total number of posts.

Assam PSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Guwahati, Assam: M.Sc. in Chemistry or M.Sc. in Physics or M.Sc. in Forensic Science with specialization in Chemistry/ Physics from a recognized university.

Scientific Officer for RFCL at Silchar, Bongaigaon,Tezpur and Dibrugarh respectively under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam: M,Sc. in Physics with Electronics or M.Sc. in Electronics or M.Sc, in instrumentation or M.Sc.in Forensic Science with specialization in Physics with electronics/Electronics/lnshumentation from a recognized university.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Assam PSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Assam PSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.