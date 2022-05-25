Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Technical and Tradesmen Selection Process: Check Physical Standards, Height, Chest for 1380 Vacancies

Assam Rifles 2022 Selection Process: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong has floated an official notification for inviting applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for filling up of 1380 vacancies in Group B & C posts for different trades/posts under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. Interested candidates can apply online for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 from 6th June 2022 to 20th July 2022.

The Assam Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 Online Application was open from 26th March to 30th April 2022. A total of 104 vacancies will be filled up in sports disciplines for the post of Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty) under Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 in Assam Rifles.

In this article, we have shared the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Technical and Tradesmen Selection Process: Height & Chest, PST, PET, Skill Test, Written Test, and Medical Exam Details for 1380 Vacancies.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release 17th March 2022 Application Start Date 26th March 2022 Application End Date 30th April 2022

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release 13th April 2022 Application Start Date 6th June 2022 Application End Date 20th July 2022 (11:59 PM)

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Technical and Tradesmen Selection Process

(i) Physical Standard Test (PST)

For the post of Naib Subedar (Religious Teacher), Warrant Officer (Veterinary Field Assistant), Warrant Officer (Radio Mechanic), Havildar (Operator Radio and Line), Rifleman (Nursing Assistant), Rifleman (Laboratory Assistant), Rifleman (Armourer), and Rifleman (Washerman) only.

S.No Categories/State Regions Chest for Male only Male Normal Expanded (a) For all candidates except those mentioned below 170 cms 80 cms 85 cms (b) Minimum height for the candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the state of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh divisions of Jammu & Kashmir states 165 cms 78 cms 83 cms (c) Minimum height for all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes 162.5 cms 76 cms 81 cms Weight corresponding to height and age as per medical standard (For males and females)

For the post of Naib Subedar (Bridge & Road) only

S.No Categories/State Regions Height Chest for Male only Male Female Normal Expanded (a) For all candidates except those mentioned below 170 cms 155 cms 80 cms 85 cms Relaxation (b) Candidates falling in the categories of hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Sikkimies, Leh and Ladakh, Kashmir Valley and North Eastern States 165 cms 155 cms 78 cms 83 cms (c) Minimum height for all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes 162.5 cms 150 cms 78 cms 81 cms Weight corresponding to height and age as per medical standard (for males and females)

For the post of Havildar (Clerk) only

S.No Categories/State Regions Height Chest for Male only Male Female Normal Expanded (a) For all candidates except those mentioned below 165 cms 155 cms 77 cms 82 cms Relaxation (b) candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the state of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir and Leh and Ladakh regions of Jammu & Kashmir 162.5 150 cms 77 cms 82 cms (c) Minimum height for all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes 162.5 cms 150 cms 76 cms 81 cms Weight corresponding to height and age as per medical standard (for males and females)

For the post of Rifleman (AYA), Para-Medical Female only

S.No Categories/State Regions Height Chest for Female (a) For all candidates except those mentioned below 157 cms Exempted (b) Minimum height of candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the states of Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir 155 cms (c) Minimum height for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) except North Eastern States 150 cms (d) Minimum height for candidates falling from North Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoran, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura and Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Division of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling Kalimpong and Kuresong 152.5 cms (d) Minimum height for all Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates hailing from the North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura and Left Wing Extremism affected districts 147.5 cms Weight corresponding to height and age as per medical standards for females

(ii) Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

PET will be conducted for all the candidates qualified in initial verification of the documents and PST. The parameters for PET are as follows:

(a) All India except Ladakh Region

(i) For Male candidates: 5 km run to qualify within 24 minutes

(ii) For Female candidates: 1.6 km run to qualify within 8.30 minutes

(b) Ladakh Region

(i) For Male candidates: 1.6 km run to qualify within 6.30 minutes

(ii) For Female candidates: 800 meter run to qualify within 4 minutes

(c) An undertaking certificate from each female candidate will be obtained by the board of officer before undergoing PET duly declaring that she is not pregnant. A female candidate, who as a result of tests is found to be pregnant of 12 wees standing over, shall be declared temporarily unfit and appointment will be held in abeyance until the confinement is over. The vacancy against which a women candidate was selected will be kept reserved for her. She will be re-examined for PET six weeks after the date of confinement subject to the production of medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner.

(iii) Trade Test (Skill Test)

Candidates who are successful in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will next undergo Trade Test (Skill Test) for Technical & Tradesmen personnel. No marks will be awarded for trade (skill) test. Candidates declared pass in the trade (skill) test will only be allowed to appear in the Written Test.

(iv) Written Exam

Written Exam question paper will comprise of 100 marks. Minimum pass marks for General/EWS candidates is 35 per cent and for SC/ST/OBC candidates is 33 per cent. Candidates who are successful in the PET/PST/Documentation/Trade Skill Test/Written Test are shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Exam (DME) on the basis of their merit in the Written Test which will be 4 times the number of vacancies.

(v) Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME)

DME and RME will be conducted in terms of Uniform Guidelines for recruitment Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and AR.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Technical and Tradesmen: Merit List & Call for Training

Candidates who qualify in all aspects i.e., PET/PST/Documentation/Trade Skill Test/Written Test/Detailed Medical Examination will be placed in Merit List depending upon the trade and category wise vacancies allocated to States/UTs. Instructions to join the Training Centre for enrolment will be issued based on the Merit List.

NOTE: Merely qualifying in all tests does not guarantee the Final Selection into the Assam Rifles. The Final Selection will only be made on the basis of position of the candidates in Merit List in accordance with the availability of vacancies against respective States/UT/Category/Trade.

