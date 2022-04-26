Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply for 1484 Vacancies

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Eligibility: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong has floated an official notification for inviting applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for filling up 104 vacancies in sports disciplines for the post of Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty) under Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 in Assam Rifles for the year 2022 and for filling up of 1380 vacancies in Group B & C posts for different trades/posts under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022.

Interested candidates can apply online for Assam Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 from 26th March to 30th April 2022. Whereas, as per the official notice, the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 is tentatively scheduled from 1st September 2022 onwards for enrolment. More official dates are yet to be released.

In this article, we have shared the Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 and Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release 17th March 2022 Application Start Date 26th March 2022 Application End Date 30th April 2022

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release 23rd April 2022 Application Start Date To be notified soon Application End Date To be notified soon

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022

Post Age Education Qualification Sports Qualification Rifleman (General Duty) 18 to 23 years Age Relaxation: Gen/OBC – 5 years SC/ST – 10 years Matriculation from a recognized Board Players who have participated in any International Competition/National Competition/ Inter-University Tournaments/ National Sports/ Games for Schools National award winner in National Physical Efficiency Drive.def

NOTE:

(a) Aqe Limit. (i) For Gen & OBC candidates: 18-28 years as on 01 Aug 2022. Candidates should have not been born earlier than 01 Auq 1994 and later than 01 Auq 2004. (ii) For SC & ST candidates: 18-33 years as on 01 Aug 2022. Candidates should have not been born earlier than 01 Aug 1989 and later than 01 Auq 2004.

(b) Only Matriculation Certificate or Higher Secondary School Certificate will be accepted as a proof for establishing age of the candidates.

(c) The candidates must fulfil all eligibility conditions and should be in possession of all sports and education certificates at the time of joining.

(d) All educational certificates other than Central Board/ State Boards should be accompanied with Government notifications declaring the equivalence of such qualification for service under Central Government.

(e) The candidates seeking relaxation under SC / ST / OBC category should submit the certificate as per prescribe format. In the event of non-enclosure of the certificate, the candidate will be considered under General (UR) category. Any applicant who does not fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions, his/her application/candidature will be summarily rejected.

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022

Post Age Education Qualification Bridge & Road 18 to 23 years 10th Pass + Diploma In Civil Engineering for Bridge Clerk 18 to 25 years 12th Pass + English Typing @35 WPM & Hindi Typing @30 WPM Religious Teacher 18 to 25 years Graduate with Related Subjects Operator Radio & Line 18 to 25 years 10th Pass + ITI in Related Field or 12th Pass with Non-Medical Radio Mechanic 18 to 25 years 10th Pass + Diploma in Related Field or 12th Pass with Non-Medical Armourer 18 to 23 years 10th Pass Laboratory Assistant 18 to 23 years 10th Pass Nursing Assistant 18 to 23 years 10th Pass Veterinary Field Assistant 18 to 25 years 12th Pass + Diploma in Veterinary Science AYA (Para-Medical) 18 to 23 years 10th Pass Washerman 18 to 25 years 10th Pass

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022

(i) Candidate Verification

(ii) Initial Documentation

(iii) Physical Standard Test (PST)

(iv) Field Test

(v) Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022

(i) Physical Standard Test (PST)

(ii) Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

(iii) Written Exam

(iv) Trade Test (Skill Test)

(v) Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME)

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 Vacancies

Discipline Male Female Total Football 10 10 20 Boxing 11 10 21 Rowing 8 10 18 Archery 9 6 15 Cross 10 - 10 Athletics 10 - 10 Polo 4 6 10 Total 62 42 104

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 Vacancies

Name of the Posts/ Trades Number of Posts Bridge & Road 17 Clerk 287 Religious Teacher 9 Operator Radio & Line 729 Radio Mechanic 72 Armourer 48 Laboratory Assistant 13 Nursing Assistant 100 Veterinary Field Assistant 10 AYA (Para-Medical) 15 Washerman 80 Total 1380

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022

(i) To apply, fill up the online application by clicking on 'ONLINE APPLICATION" option on the web page. The candidates will fill the requisite details as prescribed in the application form.

(ii) After filling up the application, the candidates have the option to make online payment via link given for online payment or alternatively the payment can be made at any SBI counters as well. In both the options the candidate will have to upload copy of the challan or receipt online. ln case of non-uploading of receipt / challan during online registration, the candidature of such applicants will be rejected.

(iii) All further information regarding conduct of various events of the recruitment rally will be intimated to the candidates through notification on website, email and SMS only. Hence, providing functional/ in use Email lD and mobile phone number in Online Application Form by the applicants is mandatory.

(iv) Candidates while reporting for Physical Standard Test (PST), Field Trial, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Review Medical Examination (RME) as per applicable will produce original copy of payment receipt / challan for official records.

Application Fee

Fee Structure: The General and OBC category candidates will pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100/- (Rupees one hundred only).

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 Application Form

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 Application Form (Not Active)