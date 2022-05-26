Assam Rifles 2022 Sportspersons Quota Selection Process: Check Physical Standards, Height, Chest for 104 Vacancies

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Check Height & Chest, Height & Chest, PST, Field Trial and Medical Exam Details for 104 vacancies for the post of Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty).

Assam Rifles 2022 Selection Process: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong has floated an official notification for inviting applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for filling up 104 vacancies in sports disciplines for the post of Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty) under Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 in Assam Rifles. The online application for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 from open from 26th March to 30th April 2022.

Assam Rifles is also filling up of 1380 vacancies in Group B & C posts for different trades/posts under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. Interested candidates can apply online for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 from 6th June 2022 to 20th July 2022.

In this article, we have shared the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Sportspersons Quota Selection Process: Height & Chest, PST, Field Trial and Medical Exam Details for 104 vacancies for the post of Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty).

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release 17th March 2022 Application Start Date 26th March 2022 Application End Date 30th April 2022

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release 13th April 2022 Application Start Date 6th June 2022 Application End Date 20th July 2022 (11:59 PM)

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Sportspersons Quota Selection Process

(a) Candidate Verification

Candidates in possession of valid call letters and photo ID proof like Voter ID, Driving License, Aadhaar Card will only be permitted to enter in the recruitment rally site.

(b) Initial Documentation

All candidates will have to undergo documentation, in which candidates will have to produce all original documents/certificates pertaining to age, education, caste (in case of availing age relaxation), sports and domicile/PRC. Candidates found correct in initial verification and documentation will only be permitted to undergo Physical Standard Test (PST) and Field Trial.

(c) Physical Standard Test (PST)

S.No Categories/State Regions Height Chest for Male only Male Female Normal Minimum Expansion (a) For all Categories/ All Over India 170 cms 157 cms 80 cms 5 cms Relaxation (b) For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes. 162.5 cms 150 cms 76 cms 5 cms (C) For all Schedule Tribe candidates of North-Eastern States (NE States) 157 cms 147.5 cms 76 cms 5 cms (d) For Schedule Tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected Districts. 160 cms 147.5 cms 76 cms 5 cms (e) For candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 165 cms 155 cms 78 cms 5 cms (f) For all candidates hailing from the North Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalay 162.5 cms 152.5 cms 80 cms 5cm (g) Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling Kalimpong and Kurseong and includes the following "Mouzas" Sub-Division of these Districts:- (1) Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) Chota Adalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-l (10) Pantapati Forest (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) Salbari Chhatpart-ll (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) Chhota Chenqa (18) Nipania. 157 cms 152.5 cms 77 cms 5 cms

NOTE:

(i) Chest measurement not applicable to female candidates. However, it will be ascertained that the chest is well developed.

(ii) Candidates seeking relaxation in height and chest will require to submit the certificate regarding their community from concerned District Authorities. On non-enclosing of the relevant certificate, their claim for relaxation in height and chest will not be entertained and such candidates will be considered as general category candidates.

(iii) Weight: Proportionate to height and age as per the existing medical standards as applicable to males / females.

(iv) Appeal against Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates declared disqualified in Physical Standard Test can prefer an appeal to the Appellate Authority for re-measurement of Height and Chest only. The appeals of the candidates shall be disposed off on the same day by the Appellate Authority.

(d) Field Trial

Candidates who are found eligible in PST will undergo Field Trial which is conducted by a Board of Officers at Rally site.

(i) Candidates should be in possession of personal sports dress / gear, kit, equipment and tools which are requisite for Field Trial in respective game. No dress and kits will be provided by the Recruiting Agency.

(ii) Marks will be awarded to candidates as per their performance in the Field Trial. Merit list will be prepared based on performance in Field Trail. In case of a tie, preference will be given as per Paragraph 9 above.

(iii) Pregnancy at the time of PST and Field Trial will be considered a disqualification and pregnant female candidates shall be rejected at this stage. An undertaking of not being pregnant will be taken from all female candidates before PST and Field Trial.

(iv) Rejection slip will be issued to the candidates who are not qualified in PST and Field Trial.

(e) Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

candidates who qualify in Field Trial in respective sports discipline will undergo Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The Medical Standards are as under:

(i) Eve Sight. Visual standards are as under:

(ii) Candidates must not have knock-knee, flat foot, varicose veins, squint in eyes and they should possess high colour vision. The candidates will be tested for colour vision by ISIHARA's test as well as Edrioh Green Lantern test.

(iii) Must be in good mental and bodily healthy and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of their duties.

NOTE: Appeal against Findings of Detailed Medical Examination: lf a candidate is declared UNFIT in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME), the grounds for rejection will be communicated to him/ her by the Presiding Officer. lf the rejected candidate is not satisfied with the findings of the Medical Officer, he/ she will be allowed to undergo Review Medical Examination (RME) provided they give their written consent by appending their signature on the intimation indicating the reasons for being UNFIT Review Medical Examination (RME) will be conducted in continuation of Detailed Medical Examination (DME) preferably on the next day of DME.

(f) Final Selection

Final selection will be done on the basis of achievements and performance in Field Trials/ Level of Participation. Please note that merely qualifying in all tests does not guarantee the Final Selection into the Assam Rifles. The Final Selection will only be made oi the basis of position of the candidates in Merit List in accordance with the availability of vacancies in the respective sports discipline.

(g) Merit List and Issue of Provisional Appointment Letter

candidates who qualify in all aspects, Physical Standard Test (PST), performance in Field Trial and Medical Examination Test will be placed in Merit List depending upon discipline wise vacancies allocated. Provisional appointment letters will be issued to the meritorious candidates in accordance to the vacancies available against respective sports discipline.

