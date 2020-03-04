Assam TET Result 2020 released @ ssa.assam.gov.in: Get direct link here; 31.6% candidates passed

Assam TET Results 2020: Assam Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has declared the results of the Assam High School/Secondary TET 2020 exam on its official website ssa.assam.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Assam TET Secondary exam on 19th January 2020 can check their results now. We have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check their Assam TET Result 2020 without any difficulty. Also, check below the complete process to know your result along with the Assam TET Passing Marks 2020.

Check Assam TET High School Result 2020 – Direct Link

The Assam TET Result Date 2020 was announced by the Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on twitter. As per his post, the results of the Assam Secondary TET exam will be declared at SSA website on 4th March. The Assam Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for the High School teacher was held in January 2020 to make candidates eligible to apply for ‘Graduate Teacher’ recruitment in Assam secondary schools. In the Assam TET exam, candidates were asked a total of 200 objective multiple choice questions from General Studies & Current Affairs, Pedagogy and General English and a Language such as Bodo/Assamese/Bengali/Manipuri/Hindi. Candidates need to secure the passing marks to qualify for this exam. The Assam High School TET Passing Marks are mentioned below.

Let’s first have a look at the complete process to check Assam TET Results 2020:

How to check Assam TET Result 2020?

Follow the steps given below and know your result of the Assam Secondary or High School TET exam now without any difficulty:

Step 1: Visit ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on result of Secondary TET 2019-2020

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: Download your Assam TET Secondary Result 2020

Assam TET Result 2020: FAQs

Q1. What are the Assam Secondary TET Passing Marks 2020?

The passing marks are different for various categories such as General, SC, ST and others. Have a look at the passing marks below:

General/Unreserved – 60% Marks

SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Reserved – 55% Marks

Q2. What is Assam Secondary TET Result Date 2020?

The Assam TET Result of High School or Secondary exam will be released on 4th March 2020.

Q3. When will Assam TET Certificate & Marksheet 2020 released?

The Assam TET Secondary Certificate will be released within a month after the result declaration along with the Assam TET Marksheet.