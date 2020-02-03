ATMA 2020 Admit Card to be out on atmaaims.com | Direct link available

ATMA 2020 Admit Card (February) -The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is expected to release ATMA 2020 admit card for Feb session on 5th February 2020. Candidates who registered for the ATMA 2020 admit card can download it from the official website, atmaaims.com. As per the official notification, candidates can download ATMA Admit Cards using PID and Password issued at the time of registration. The ATMA 2020 Admit Card can also be downloaded using the direct link provided below:

ATMA 2020 Admit Card: Direct link to Download

Candidates can download the admit card until 8th Feb 2020. ATMA 2020 Admit Card is an important and mandatory document. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without producing a valid admit card at the exam centre. AIMS has clearly stated that the ATMA 2020 admit card will not be made available to any candidate in either hard copy or via individuals post. Read on to find out steps to download the admit card and guidelines for the ATMA 2020 exam day. Take a look at the steps to download your ATMA admit card without much ado:

Steps to check ATMA 2020 Admit Card online

For candidates who have completed the online registration process for ATMA 2020 exam, we have listed down the key steps involved in downloading the ATMA 2020 Admit Card below. ATMA exam aspirants can follow these simple steps to download their admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. www.atmaaims.com

Visit the official website i.e. Step 2: Select Exam date from the drop down menu

Select Exam date from the drop down menu Step 3: Input your PID and Password

Input your PID and Password Step 4: Click on the Download ATMA Admit Card Link

Click on the Download ATMA Admit Card Link Step 5: Cross verify all the details on ATMA Admit Card on your computer / mobile

Cross verify all the details on ATMA Admit Card on your computer / mobile Step 6: Take two / three coloured printouts of the ATMA Admit Card

Candidates taking up ATMA entrance test must keep in mind that no hard copy of the ATMA Admit Card will be sent to the candidate through post or courier.

ATMA Admit Card 2020 - Important Instructions

ATMA E-ADMIT Card Download online from the official website is not a complete document. In order to make it exam ready, candidates need to follow the following steps.

Passport Size Photograph: The ATMA e-admit card will not be considered to be a valid until and unless it carries a passport size photograph of the candidate. Therefore, candidates must affix a recent passport size photograph on the ATMA 2020 admit card after taking a printout of the same.

The ATMA e-admit card will not be considered to be a valid until and unless it carries a passport size photograph of the candidate. Therefore, candidates must affix a recent passport size photograph on the ATMA 2020 admit card after taking a printout of the same. Photo ID Proof: ATMA Admit Card won’t be accepted at the test centre if it is not accompanied by a valid Photo identity proof. Therefore, candidates must carry a valid identity proof (preferable issued by government) along with them to the test centre and produce it along with the admit card to take the exam. Candidates must also make sure that all the personal details given on the admit card and the Photo ID match, including spellings, date of birth and others. In case of any mismatch, the invigilator has the right to not allow the candidate in the exam hall.

ATMA Admit Card – Guidelines for the exam day

Along with your ATMA exam related information and personal information, the ATMA Admit Card would also contain guidelines that you are expected to follow on the day of the ATMA 2020 exam. These include:

Candidates must report at the ATMA exam centre 30 minutes prior to the exam time

Candidate has to ensure that exam invigilator signs on the admit card at the designated slot

Mobile Phones are not allowed in test centres

Carrying switched off mobile phone will also be considered as malpractice for ATMA 2020

Calculators, statistical tables, laptops, smart watches and other gadgets are also not allowed in the exam hall

ATMA is a MCQ style test and each question would only have one correct / most appropriate answer

The correct answer has to be selected by marking the check-box given on the left side

The test will contain 180 MCQs or multiple choice questions

Candidates will have 180 minutes to answer the questions i.e. 1 minute per question

Each correct answer will carry 1 mark, whereas each incorrect answer would carry -0.25 mark

Candidate will have to select ‘Next’ button on the screen to move to next question or skip answering a question

To revise an answer, candidate can pick the question number and re-select the option

Test cannot be closed before time

About ATMA 2020 Exam Dates

Conducted by Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS), ATMA is one of the most popular MBA entrance exams for aspirants and is conducted several times in a year. The tentative schedule for ATMA 2020 exams is given below:

Exam Tentative Dates ATMA Feb Exam 9th Feb 2020 ATMA May Exam 17th May 2020 ATMA July Exam Not Announced

