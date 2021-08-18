ATMA 2021 Exam Syllabus: Know Section-wise Detailed Syllabus

ATMA 2021 Exam Syllabus is important to prepare for the MBA Entrance exam and score well. Get the complete section-wise ATMA syllabus with detailed topics and type of questions here.

ATMA 2021 is a national-level MBA entrance exam that is scheduled to be held on 12th September 2021. MBA aspirants appearing for the ATMA exam are advised to carefully read and understand the ATMA Exam syllabus in order to score a high percentile for admissions. The ATMA exam syllabus will help students understand various nuances of the exam and find out about the different sections that are covered. ATMA Exam syllabus will also provide information about the key topics that one should focus upon diligently.

Officially, AIMS – the exam conducting body for ATMA, doesn’t release any official syllabus for ATMA exam. But based on the trends of the last few years, experts and the exam pattern have designed a tentative ATMA syllabus for aspirants. So, let’s look at the section-wise syllabus of the ATMA exam and understand the key topics that are covered under each of them. So before you take a look at the details of the ATMA exam syllabus, understand the components of the exam first:

S.no. ATMA Exam Syllabus ATMA Exam Details 1 Total Questions 180 2 Time Limit 3 hours 3 Question Format Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 4 Answer Options 4 5 Marks Awarded for Each Correct Answer 1 6 Marks deducted for Each Incorrect Answer 0.25 mark 7 Sections Covered Questions on Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation

ATMA 2021 – Exam Pattern

Before we discuss the ATMA MBA Exam syllabus, it is also important to understand the ATMA Exam Pattern. The ATMA exam pattern will help aspirants understand the key sections and the number of questions that are covered under each of them. It also provides them with the time limit that is allotted to each of the sections, which helps in keeping time during the exam.

Sections No of Questions Time Analytical Reasoning Skills-1 30 30 minutes Verbal Skills-1 30 30 minutes Quantitative Skills-1 30 30 minutes Verbal Skills-2 30 30 minutes Analytical Reasoning Skills-2 30 30 minutes Quantitative Skills-2 30 30 minutes

ATMA 2021 Syllabus – Key Sections

The ATMA MBA Entrance exam consists of three key sections i.e. Analytical Reasoning, Verbal Skills, and Quantitative Skills.

Analytical Reasoning: The Analytical Skills section is aimed at testing the analytical mindset and logical reasoning capability of the test-takers. The section consists of 30 questions which are to be answered in 30 minutes. The difficulty quotient of questions in the Analytical Reasoning section is average, but it does require natural logical instincts, practice, and concentration to score well in this section.

Verbal Skills: The Verbal Skills section of the ATMA 2021 exam is aimed at testing the English language skills of a candidate. The section consists of 30 questions which are to be answered in 30 minutes. The questions in this section are based on the Class 10 English syllabus and therefore not very difficult to answer. However, to prepare well, candidates must regularly read English newspapers and verbal-related books.

Quantitative Skills: Quantitative Skills is a very important section and probably the toughest section of the ATMA Entrance Exam. This section tests the mathematical skills of the students. The difficulty level is average.

ATMA 2021 Syllabus – Section-wise Topics

Although AIMS doesn’t publish the official syllabus for the ATMA exam, based on the general trends of last few year’s question papers, experts have shortlisted a few topics. The questions in the ATMA exam generally are asked from these topics, which makes it an important tool in the arsenal of MBA aspirants preparing to take up the exam.

Analytical Reasoning: The key topics covered under the analytical reasoning section for ATMA 2021 exam syllabus are:

Odd-one-out

Blood Relations

Analogy

Arrangement of letters

Visual Reasoning

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Verbal Logic

Data Sufficiency

Statement– Conclusion

Number Series

Verbal Skills: The key topics covered under the verbal skills section for ATMA 2021 exam syllabus include:

Vocabulary

Fill in the Blanks

Grammar

Reading Comprehension

Synonyms & Antonyms

Jumbled sentences

Quantitative Skills: The important topics covered under the Quantitative Skills section for ATMA 2021 exam syllabus are:

Percentage

Time and Work

Pie Chart

Profit and Loss

Number System

Bar Graph

Time-Speed-Distance

Data Interpretation

Basic Arithmetic

Simple Interest

Compound Interest

Algebra

Series

The ATMA MBA Entrance test is conducted by the Association of Indian Management School (AIMS). The exam enables MBA aspirants to seek admission to MBA programmes offered at over 100+ participating B-schools. ATMA exam is conducted 5 times in a year, to provide aspirants the option to appear for the test without wasting an entire year.

