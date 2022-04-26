ATMA 2022 To be Held on 29 May, Register Till 22 May at atmaaims.com, Get Details Here

ATMA 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the application form of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) for May session in online mode. Candidates will be able to register for ATMA at atmaaims.com till 22nd May. Also, before registration, candidates must check the eligibility criteria set by the exam conducting authority, to avoid rejection at any later stage. Candidates will be able to print their ATMA application form till 24th May 2022.





ATMA 2022 Dates For May Session

Events Dates Last date to register 22nd May 2022 Last date to fee payment 21st May 2022 Last date to print application form 24th May 2022 ATMA admit card 26th May 2022 ATMA 2022 29th May 2022 ATMA Result 3rd June 2022

How To Apply for ATMA 2022?

Candidates willing to appear for the exam will have to fill up the application form of ATMA in online mode. To do so, they need to visit the official website and pay the registration fee for ATMA of Rs 1,600 inclusive of 18% GST. Candidates can pay by using their credit or debit card only. After payment, they need to register by entering their general details like - name, email ID, mobile number and date of birth. Now, candidates will get their login credentials - username and password. They need to login and fill up the complete application form correctly. After the successful submission of the ATMA registration form, candidates must take a printout of the same for future references.

Who are eligible for ATMA 2022 Registration for May Session?

Candidates who have completed their graduation from any of the recognized institutes/ universities are eligible. Also, those who are in the final year can apply for ATMA 2021. There is no age bar to apply for the entrance exam.

About AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA)

Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) conducts the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) entrance exam four times a year. The entrance exam is held for admissions to the postgraduate programmes in management such as PGDM, PGDBA, MBA, MCA and also subject to regulations of local universities etc., offered by various institutions or universities.

In the entrance exam, there will be a total of 180 questions and every question will carry one mark. Candidates will have to complete the paper within 3 hours (2 to 5 pm). There will also be a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. More than 740 B-schools in India accept ATMA scorecard to offer admission into various postgraduate management programmes.

Also Read: Kerala University Major Exam blunder, Answer key distributed instead of question paper