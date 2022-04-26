Kerala University Major Exam blunder, Answer key distributed instead of question paper

Kerala state governor Arif Mohammad Khan has asked Kerala University for a detailed report on the major exam blunder that occurred where the university distributed the answer keys to students instead of the question papers during the semester exams. According to officials from Raj Bhavan, a report has been asked as part of the routine check up since the Kerala state Governor is the Chancellor of the state Universities.

As per reports, uring the re-examination of the B.Sc Electronics at Kerala University for the Signals and Systems paper, the Answer Keys were distributed instead of the actual question papers. The incident came into light when the evaluator for the Exam asked for a question paper with the answer script but instead was handed with the answer key.

According to local media reports, the Office of Controller of Examinations printed the answer keys of the B.Sc exams by accident and it has also been noted that the incident was not reported during the exam by the students or the invigilators.

Kannur University repeated previous year question paper

Reports however suggest that Kerala University was not alone when it came to such a blunder. Kannur University was also forced to cancel three exams due to the question papers being the same as that of the 2021 exams. Kannur University cancelled two B.Sc Psychology papers after it was reported that the university had replaced last year's question papers for the exams. The question papers for the B.Sc Psychology 3rd Sem exam were found to be similar to the exams conducted in 2021.

Due to this, the university had also postponed the BA Philosophy Exams. Kannur University Examination controller PJ Vincent resigned due to the incident and the university stated that the teachers responsible for the error will be blacklisted.

The state Governor has also sought for a report from Kannur University. Officials from Raj Bhavan stated that action will be taken based on the reports submitted and that this is a routine intervention of the Raj Bhavan in the University matters.

