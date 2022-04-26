KVS Admissions 2022 Revised Guidelines Released for Classes 1 to 12, Check Revised Age Limit Here

KVS Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released revised admission guidelines for KVS Admissions 2022 for Classes 1 to 12. KVS admissions 2022-23 states that a student of Class 1 must be at least 6 years old as of 31st March of that particular academic year and should not be more than 8 years old on 31st March.

"Child born on 1st April should also be considered," says the guidelines. The KVS admission guidelines have been released at the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in for all parents, students and others. The revised admission guidelines also have provisions for the admission of children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KVS Admission 2022 Revised Guidelines

KVS admission 2022 guidelines do not put any age limit on students for taking admission to class 11th if the students are seeking admission in the same year they passed the class 10th exam. Similarly, no age limit is provided for admission into class 12th for those students who have not taken any break after passing class 11.

In the case of differently-abled children, age relaxation of up to 2 years can be given by the principal of the concerned school on the maximum age limit. The revised admission guidelines also have provisions for the admission of children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic over and above the class strength under the PM CARES for children scheme. These children will be exempted from payment of fees from Classes 1 to 12.

KVS Admission 2022 Revised Guidelines Reservation Policy

As per the KVS admission 2022-23 guidelines, about 15% of seats are reserved for students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, and 7.5% for those belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST). Meanwhile, 27% of seats are reserved for Other Backward Classes non-creamy layer (OBC-NCL) students. "3% seats of total available seats for fresh admission will be horizontally reserved for Differently Abled-children as per the provisions of RTE Act, 2009," said the guidelines for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalaya.

ICSE and NIOS Students To Be Considered for KVS Admission 2022-23

Students studying in other boards such as state boards, ICSE, and NIOS will be considered for KVS admission 2022-23 in class 11 only if vacancies will be there. Similarly, new admissions to class 10 and 12, other than KV students will be considered based on the vacancies.

However, for this, the child should have studied in a CBSE affiliated school and must have scored not less than 55% aggregate marks in the previous class. Those KV students who had to visit a foreign country with their parents on their deputation can be admitted to KV classes on their return by the respective principal.

