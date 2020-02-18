ATMA 2020 Eligibility Criteria | Know Education Qualification | Age Limit | No. of attempts

ATMA 2020 Exam eligibility is a factor that almost every MBA aspirant wonders about. ATMA is a unique national level MBA entrance test that is conducted in five different sessions in an academic year, thereby giving aspirants a chance to improve their ATMA score without wasting an year. However, in order to appear for ATMA MBA entrance exam, candidates have to fulfill the basic eligibility criteria, which are prescribed by AIMS, the exam conducting body. So, let’s understand the ATMA Eligibility criteria and understand different factors and parameters that one must keep in mind before applying for ATMA MBA entrance exam.

ATMA 2020 Eligibility Criteria

ATMA 2020 is a national level MBA entrance exam. The ATMA exam score is accepted by over 750+ participating B-school, which also include top MBA colleges in India. However, in order to appear for the ATMA MBA Entrance exam, candidates must qualify / satisfy the following eligibility criteria:

Also Read: About ATMA Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Nationality

Candidate applying for the ATMA MBA entrance exam must be an Indian national.

Academic Eligibility

The academic eligibility for ATMA exam is classified into three different parts as follows:

Degree: Candidates must possess a valid graduation degree from a recognized university in order to appear for the ATMA MBA exam.

Minimum Marks: Candidate must have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate score in their graduation (45% marks for reserved category).

Final Year Students: Final year graduation students are also eligible to appear for the entrance exam.

Age Limit

There is no defined age-limit for candidates appearing for ATMA 2020 exam.

Work Experience

Work Experience is not a mandatory criterion to appear for ATMA MBA exam.

ATMA Exam Eligibility vs. B-school Selection Criteria

While the ATMA 2020 Exam eligibility criteria is discussed above, this criteria is only valid for appearing in the exam. On the other hand, admission to MBA programmes offered by the B-schools that accept ATMA exam score is governed by the institutes themselves. The ATMA participating institutes set their own selection criteria and parameters to shortlist and select students for admission. Therefore, it is important for candidates to understand that the minimum eligibility criteria for ATMA exam and that for admission to a B-school accepting ATMA score can be vastly different.

Also Read: About ATMA Exam Important Dates – Click Here

About ATMA Exam

ATMA or the AIMS Test for Management Admission is a national level MBA entrance exam. The Test is conducted by AIMS i.e. Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) for admission to MBA programmes offered by over 750+ participating B-schools. One of the key factors that differentiate ATMA MBA Exam from other entrance exam is that this exam is conducted four times in an academic year i.e. January, February, May, June and August.

Also Read: About ATMA Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About ATMA Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About ATMA Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About ATMA List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About ATMA Selection Process – Click Here