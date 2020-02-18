ATMA 2020 Important Dates | Know Registration date | Exam date | Result Date

ATMA Important Dates: The ATMA Exam dates for May 2020 session of the exam has been announced by AIMS. ATMA 2020 MBA entrance exam will be conducted on 24th May 2020 for the aspirants. The ATMA Exam registration begins from the 2nd week of Feb 2020 for the interested and eligible candidates.

Take a look at the other important ATMA Exam dates as per the official notification of AIMA as mentioned on the official website. Post the ATMA registration process, ATMA admit card will be released by AIMS on the official website. Visit atmaaims.com to get registered for the national level MBA entrance exam.

To score good percentile, it is important that aspirants should be aware about the ATMA exam timeline to prepare a study plan. Here is the tentative timeline of ATMA Exam which candidates can take a note of to prepare for the upcoming ATMA exams:

MBA Exam Notification Date Registration Begins Registration Ends Admit Card Exam Date ATMA February 2020 29th October 2019 18th November 2019 3rd February 2020 5th February 2020 9th February 2020 ATMA May 2020 13th Feb 2020 13th Feb 2020 18th May 2020 21st May 2020 24th May 2020

The table mentioned above is just a sneak peek into the tentative deadline about the occurrences of various exam events which takes place in each exam cycle. The dates for each month will be updated as and when the exam authorities will keep posting the dates on the official ATMA website.

ATMA 2020 Important Dates

For an aspirant, it is important to keep track of the exam events to avoid any late minute rush. The exam calendar will help you prepare for the exam systematically. Find out the sequence of the important ATMA exam events and how to plan for each one of them to appear in the exam like a pro:

ATMA Exam Registration

After the ATMA Exam notification, candidates look for the registration dates, which is the time frame within which candidates can apply for the exam. AIMS ATMA exam registration is done in online mode and the candidates are advised to follow the instructions carefully because there is no correction window in the exam. ATMA exam registrations begun from 13th February 2020 and as per the AIMS schedule, it will continue till 18th May 2020.

ATMA Admit Card

In an MBA entrance exam, Admit card is an important document which is mandatory to carry at the ATMA test center. The ATMA admit card is generally released 3-4 days prior to the ATMA exam date. ATMA admit card is released online at atmaaims.com for the candidates. You can download your ATMA admit card using the Login ID and Password/DOB issues at the time of registration. This year ATMA admit card is expected to be out on 21st May 2020.

ATMA Exam (May 2020 session)

The June session of AIMS ATMA exam will be conducted on 24th May 2020 Aspirants are advised to read the last minute exam tips to avoid any jitters and anxiety on the exam day. It is the most important day of an aspirant's life and focus is the key to crack the exam.

AIMS ATMA Result

AIMS ATMA MBA entrance exam result is generally declared one week after the exam. The AIMS ATMA exam result for the May 2020 session is expected to be declared on 29th May 2020.

About ATMA Exam

ATMA is a National Level MBA Entrance Test conducted 5 times in a year The ATMA MBA Entrance test is conducted by the Association of Indian Management School (AIMS). The score of ATMA is recognized by Ministry of HRD and AICTE The score of ATMA test is accepted by Government / University / Private Aided / Private Un-Aided MBA colleges in India. ATMA tests MBA aspirants on the basis of a computer administered, objective type entrance test. There are 6 sections in the ATMA Exam paper, with each section comprising of 30 questions each MBA institutes such as WeSchool Mumbai, Jaipuria Institute of Management Lucknow, IPE Hyderabad, IMS Ghaziabad are some reputed MBA institutes among other institutes that accept ATMA Score.

