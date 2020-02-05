ATMA 2020 Exam Preparation Strategy - Last minute tips for the aspirants

ATMA 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 9th Feb 2020 in online mode. With less time in hand, it is natural that you might be going through the last minute jitters. So here are some preparation strategies which are useful at the last minute to ease out the pessure of cracking the ATMA exam with a high percentile. As an exam aspirant, you must aim to high, however, while planning to score high in the ATMA exam, do not let this thought spoil your calm. Pressure of performing exceedingly well can also worsen the situation leading to exam day anxiety. Therefore, it is advisable to read the ATMA last minute tips to let go the jitters.

Read the ATMA exam last minute tips to excel in the exam in the upcoming attempt:

1. Keep aside hard copy of ATMA Admit Card

ATMA admit card is an important document, required to appear for the ATMA Entrance exam at the test centers. Take a print out of your ATMA admit card and double check the particulars mentioned on it. Check the address of your test centers along with the date and time on which you are supposed to reach the test center. Try to map the location of ATMA test center one or two days before the exam day. In case any incorrect information is mentioned on the ATMA admit card or any information is missing, contact the exam conducting body and seek clarification on it.

2. Revise Important Topics

Before the exam, it would be a good idea to take a final look at each and every important topic that could be asked in the exam. Brush up the topics so that you do not miss out on any questions that holds a probability of fetching you a high percentile. Here is a list of all the important topics for your reference:

S. No. ATMA Exam Sections ATMA Important topics 1 Analytical Reasoning Odd-one-out, Blood Relations, Analogy, Arrangement of letters, Visual Reasoning, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Verbal Logic, Data Sufficiency, Statement– Conclusion, and Number Series 2 Verbal Skills Vocabulary, Fill in the Blanks, Grammar, Reading Comprehension, Synonyms & Antonyms, and Jumbled sentences 3 Quantitative Skills Percentage, Time and Work, Pie Chart, Profit and Loss, Number System, Bar Graph, Time-Speed-Distance, Data Interpretation, Basic Arithmetic, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Algebra, and Series

3. Re-cap the ATMA exam Pattern

ATMA Exam Pattern is a signification aspect which will help you in managing time while attempting the ATMA exam. Take a final look at the exam pattern to strategically plan the sections that needs to be attempted first. Remember that there is negative marking in the exam, therefore, do not try to attempt all the questions in the exam otherwise you will invite the wrath of negative marking in your final scores.

Here is an overview of the exam pattern for you to remember before the D-day:

ATMA Exam pattern Online Exam Type of questions Multiple choice questions (Objective type) No. of questions 180 Time duration 3 hours (180 minutes) Marks per question +1 Negative Marking -0.25 mark per question Exam language English No. of sections 6

4. Practice ATMA Mock Test/Sample Papers

One of the best ways to master the art of time management in the ATMA exam is to attempt mock test or sample papers before the D-day i.e. 9th February 2020. It will gear you up for the attempting the exam with precision and would also boost your confidence to score a high percentile. Visit the official website of AIMS ATMA exam to attempt the ATMA Mock test.

Official Link of the ATMA Mock test: mocktest.atmaaims.com

5. Refer to ATMA previous year papers

ATMA previous year papers comprise questions from all the sections that will certainly make your preparation a cake walk. Aspirants should refer to the questions from previous year papers to ascertain that any previous year question in the exam or any question asked on the similar lines, if asked, must be attempted with ease. More over these papers serve as a recapping to what is expected in the upcoming attempt.

6. Manage exam-time effectively



While you study the entire syllabus and revise important topics, on the exam day, the most important consideration is to attempt all the sections with equal attention and not to miss out on any section of the exam. Here is a simple guideline on how much time you should reserve for each section.

Take a look at the time bifurcation mentioned below so that each section is served well in the exam:

Section Total No. of Questions Time Duration Analytical Reasoning Skills 30 30 min Verbal Skills 30 30 min Quantitative Skills 30 30 min Verbal Skills 30 30 min Analytical Reasoning Skills 30 30 min Quantitative Skills 30 30 min Total 180 180 min.

