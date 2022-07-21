    ATMA 2022 Admit Card To Release Today For July Session at atmaaims.com, Check Steps To Download

    ATMA Hall Ticket 2022: AIMS will issue the ATMA admit card 2022 for the July session in online mode. Get direct link and steps to download admit card for ATMA exam here. 

    Updated: Jul 21, 2022 12:53 IST
    ATMA Admit Card 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release the admit card of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) today on 21st July 2022 in online mode. Candidates can download the ATMA 2022 admit card at - atmaaims.com from 8 PM onwards. To download the same, they will have to enter PID and password in the login window. 
     
    They can download the ATMA 2022 admit card till the day of the examination. It is compulsory to carry ATMA admit card on the day of examination along with one valid photo ID proof. The admit card will be released for those who will be appearing for July session exam on 24th July 2022. 
     

    ATMA 2022 July Session Date 

    Events

    Dates

    ATMA admit card

    21st July 2022

    AIMS ATMA Exam

    24th July 2022

    ATMA Result

    29th July 2022
     

    Where and How To Download ATMA Admit Card 2022 for July Session? 

    Candidates will be able to download ATMA 2022 hall ticket from the official website - atmaaims.com only. On homepage, they need to click on login for candidates and select the exam date from the drop-down menu. A login window will be displayed on the screen and they will have to enter the PID and Password. Now, submit the details and the ATMA admit card will appear on the screen. Also, the authorities will not send any hall ticket of ATMA in offline mode. 

    What To Do in case of any discrepancy in the ATMA Admit Card 2022 for July Session? 

    After downloading the ATMA hall ticket for July session, candidates must verify all details and ensure it carries all the correct information. In case any information mentioned on the ATMA admit card is not correct, then the candidates have to immediately reach out to the authority for rectification. ATMA hall ticket 2022 will likely to contain details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, date of birth, category, exam date & time, and venue of examination along with examination instructions. 

    About AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2022 

    The Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) conducts the ATMA entrance exam four times a year. More than 740 B-schools in India accept ATMA scorecard to offer admission into various post graduate management programmes. Some of the institutes are Xavier Business School, IISWBM, Prin L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Dr D Y PatilVidyapeeth, Global Business School & Research Centre etc.

