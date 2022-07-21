TS EAMCET, TS ECET and TS PGECET Revised Exam Dates Released at tsche.ac.in, Check Schedule Here

TS EAMCET, TS PGECET and TS ECET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the revised exam dates for the TS EAMCET, TS ECET and TS PGECET. As per the notice released, the exams scheduled from 13th to 15ty July were postponed due to incessant rains in the state. The authorities have released the revised exam dates at - tsche.ac.in.

As per the notice released, TS EAMCET 2022 exam date for BiPC has been scheduled for 30th and 31st July. The examinations will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. Also, the hall tickets for these examinations are now available on the official website.

As per local media reports, around 171,945 students have registered for engineering, 94,150 for agriculture and medical, 350 applied for both, and a total of 2,66,445 applications have been received this year. Officials revealed that 14,722 more applications have been received this time compared to last year.

TS EAMCET, TS PGECET and TS ECET 2022 Revised Exam Dates

Exam Names Date Timings TS EAMCET (AM) 30th and 31st July 2022 2022 9 AM to 12 Noon & 3 to 6 PM TS ECET 1st August 2022 9 AM to 12 Noon and 3 to 6 PM TS PGECET 2nd to 5th August 2022 10 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2 to 4 PM

TS EAMCET, TS PGECET and TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022

As per the updates, the TS ECET 2022 hall ticket will be released on 28th July 2022 in online mode. As for the Telangana PGECET hall tickets, the same will be released after registration ends on 26th July 2022.

Students must note that the fresh hall tickets along with the date of the exam have been issued. Students must download it from the official website by using the login credentials.

Heavy Rainfall in Telangana

This is not the first time when TS EAMCET 2022 were postponed due to heavy rainfall in Telangana. Before this, even TS ECET 2022 was postponed due to heavy rain and resulting bad weather. In addition to this, even Osmania University and JNTU Hyderabad postponed some of their exams.

