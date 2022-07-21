Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 (Link Active): Check KSEEB SSLC Supply Results @karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Link Active

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has activated the Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2022 link. Students can check their result at karresults.nic.in. The KSEEB SSLC Supply Result 2022 checking link is available now. Like the regular or April examination, the KSEEB SSLC Supply Result 2022 has been published online and made available to the candidates online via the official portal - karresults.nic.in.

Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on 21st July at 12.11 PM

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 (Declared): As per the latest update, the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 for Supplementary Exams has been declared today. KSEEB - Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka on 20th July during the evening hours, officially. However, the KSEEB SSLC Supply Result 2022 Checking Link will be available at 12 PM today. Like the regular or April examination, the KSEEB SSLC Supply Result 2022 will also be published online and made available to the candidates online via the official portal - karresults.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2022 is also placed below, using which candidates can check the outcome of their hard work.

39.59% Students Pass in SSLC Supply Exam: Education Minister

Following the declaration of Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2022 for the Class 10 students, Karnataka State Education Minister BC Nagesh took to Twitter to notify the same to the students. In a message sent out from his official account on microblogging platform Twitter, Mr Nagesh said that 37,479 students have passed in the SSLC Supplementary Examination. In addition to this, he also announced that like the regular session, the KSEEB Supplementary Exam Results will also be declared on state’s official result portal - karresults.nic.in. In addition to this, KSEEB SSLC Supply Results 2022 will also be sent to the registered candidates online on their registered mobile number as well.

39.59% Students Pass in Karnataka SSLC Supply Exam 2022

As per the details shared by the KSEEB has confirmed a total of 94,699 had appeared for the SSLC Supplementary Exam which was held from 24th to 26th June 2022 at 423 exam centres based in the state. Of the total number of students, 37,479 students have passed in the examination taking the overall pass percentage to 39.59%.

Where to Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022?

As per the details shared by the examination authority, the KSEEB SSLC Supplementary Exam Results will be sent to the candidates on their registered mobile numbers. In addition to this, KSEEB will also publish the SSLC Supply Results 2022 Karnataka Board online on official portals listed below:

The board has also notified that consolidated school result sheet and provisional marks cards will be provided on Thursday after 1 p.m at school login page of the official portal. Students who do not have SMS or Internet facility available with them, the board has made special provisions to take printouts of the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Scorecard at the school level.

