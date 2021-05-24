ATMA 2021 Test Centers: Exam to be Conducted from Home

The AIMS Test for Management Admission or ATMA is a national level MBA entrance exam which is conducted five times in a year (January, February, May, July and August) for admission to more than 100 participating MBA institutes across various states of India. This year, ATMA May session exam will be conducted on 30th May 2021 in AI & Live human Proctored Home-based-on-line format for the candidates in the wake of COVID19 pendamic to stop the further spread of virus.

Candidates are advised to take the Dry run mock test 2 days before the D-day (Actual live test)! Kindly make sure that before appearing for the exam candidates have uninterrupted internet connectivity at home. A laptop/desktop with webcam is mandatory to appear for the exam.

However, till last year the ATMA MBA entrance test was being conducted in online mode at the designated test centers across India. Here is the list of the ATMA test centers where the online exam was being conducted in several cities of India.

ATMA Exam - List of Test Centers

Enlisted are ATMA Test Cities for the candidates appearing in the exam.

ATMA Test Centers New Delhi/NCR Bengaluru Ghaziabad Bhuwaneshwar Ahmedabad Kolkata Kolhapur Hyderabad Indore Jaipur Nashik Nagpur Lucknow Mumbai Navi Mumbai Amravati Thane Pune Raipur Ranchi Chennai Chandrapur Aurangabad Beed Bilaspur Nanded Solapur Jalgaon Patna Coimbatore

How to select ATMA Test Center?

At the time of ATMA Exam registration, applicants can choose the ATMA Exam city online. Candidates are provided a choice of selecting any two examination centers according to their convenience from the list of available ATMA Exam centers. However, it is the right of the exam conducting body to allot the final test center to the applicant. If the choice of the first center is not available, the second center gets automatically included in ATMA admit card.

Applicant will find the name, address and reporting time of the ATMA Exam center on the ATMA Admit card only.

Also Read: ATMA Registration Process

Change of ATMA Test Center

Applicants can also put request for the change of the ATMA Test center under exceptional case only. Although the exam conducting body doesn’t allow for changing of the ATMA exam center, however there are certain cases in which this request is accepted to enable the candidates appear in the exam.

In order to get the ATMA Test center changed, applicants have to inform the exam conducting body soonest possible. The request for the changes has to be made well in advance i.e. 5 days before ATMA. Only AIMS has the authority to change the test centre at the time of discretion.

Applicants can contact the authorities at the below mentioned contact details to get the ATMA Test Center changed.

ATMA Admit Card

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS)

D No:6-3-668/10/76, First Floor,

Near Sri Kalyana Venkateshwara Temple,

Durga Nagar Colony, Punjagutta, Hyderabad 500082

Tel: (O) 040-23417875/76

Email: atma.secretariat@gmail.com

How to apply for ATMA Exam?

Candidates can also follow the simple steps provided below to apply for ATMA exam.

Visit the official website of ATMA MBA Exam

Click on the ‘Apply’ button

Enter your personal information (Name, Date of Birth, City)

Input your Email Id and Phone Number

Pay the requisite fee using any of the online payment options

ATMA Eligibility Criteria

After the fee payment is received by the ATMA Authorities, applicants will receive a Registration Link on their registered email i.e. Click on that link, and follow the steps mentioned below:

Enter your PID and Date of Birth to login to the portal

Pick two preferred test centres in the registration form

Upload a scanned copy of your passport size photograph

Upload a scanned copy of your signature

Fill-up the other necessary details asked in the registration form

Cross-verify all the details provided by you in the registration form

Click on the ’Click here to register for ATMA Exam’ option

After the registration process is complete, candidates have to wait till the time ATMA Admit card is released to check the details of the allotted ATMA test center.

