ATMA 2020 Exam Registration for Feb session closed - Apply at atmaaims.com

ATMA 2020 Registration – AIMS ATMA exam registration process for the Feb 2020 session closed on 3rd Feb 2020. The ATMA MBA exam registration commenced from 18th November. The registration for the MBA entrance exam were to be d one online at atmaaims.com. The last date to apply for the ATMA 2020 exam was 3rd February 2020. ATMA 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 9th Feb 2020.

Find out the key steps that will help you in getting registered for the MBA entrance exam smoothly. Apply for ATMA exam and find out complete details about application fee payment, direct link to ATMA registration form, ateps to apply for ATMA exam and other information here:

ATMA 2020 Application Fee Payment



The first step in ATMA exam registration is ATMA Application Fee payment. As per the official ATMA notification of last year, the examination fee for the MBA entrance exam stands at:

Student Category Fee (in 2020) Remarks General Category Rs.1298/- (Rs.1100+198 GST) Fee For North East Students (50% Off) Rs. 649/- (Rs.550+99 GST) Fee For Female Candidates (25% Off) Rs. 973/- (Rs.825+148 GST)

As explained in the table, the ATMA registration fee for general category students is Rs. 1298/-. For female candidates appearing for ATMA exam, there is 25% rebate on the overall fee and their revised fee stands at Rs. 973/-. Similarly, for students / MBA aspirants from north-eastern states, the AIMS has granted 50% concession to the students taking the overall ATMA registration fee to Rs 649/-.

Once the ATMA application fee is paid, candidate will recieve a system generated Personal Identification Number (PID) on his/her Mobile by SMS as well as Email. This PID is an important factor in the entire ATMA exam process as it serves the purpose of being your Login ID for Re-Print of application form, Print of Admit Card as well as ATMA Result.

ATMA APPLICATION FEE PAYMENT:

How to pay ATMA Application Fees?

In order to complete the payment of ATMA exam fee, candidates can visit the official website of ATMA test. Candidates can also follow the simple steps provided below to pay the ATMA exam fees.

Visit the official website of AIMS ATMA i.e. atmaaims.com

Click on the ‘ATMA Online Exam’ tab and follow the path as shown below

Enter your personal information (Name, Date of Birth, City)

Input your Email Id and Phone Number

Pay the requisite fee using any of the online payment options

Modes of Application fee payment

ATMA Exam fee can be paid by the candidates only through online mode i.e.

Net Banking Credit /Debit Cards Bank Transfer

Other Important Details

There are few important things that aspirants must keep in mind while completing the ATMA 2020 online registration. These include:

Non-refundable ATMA exam fee : Candidates must note that the ATMA exam fee is non-refundable or transferable to other tests, other than the one that is selected by the candidate.

: Candidates must note that the ATMA exam fee is non-refundable or transferable to other tests, other than the one that is selected by the candidate. No changes in Details : AIMS does not allow candidates to change or modify any personal details provided in the ATMA registrations form after submission. Therefore, candidates are requested to cross-verify all the details carefully before submitting the form.

: AIMS does not allow candidates to change or modify any personal details provided in the ATMA registrations form after submission. Therefore, candidates are requested to cross-verify all the details carefully before submitting the form. Searching PID or Password: Candidates who do not receive their PID on email or SMS can use the option of ‘Search PID or Password’ available on the ATMA website.

ATMA 2020: How to Register?

The ATMA Exam registration has gone online now. Candidates who successfully complete the online payment of the fee will receive their PID and other instructions to complete the online registration on their registered email id. Alternatively, candidates can also follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.

Visit the official website i.e. www.atmaaims.com

Click on the ‘ATMA Exam Registration Link’ option

After clicking on ‘ATMA Exam Registration Link’ option, you will be redirected to another window. Here is the direct link to reach the ATMA exam registration form

ATMA Exam Registration Form: DIRECT LINK (Feb 2020 SESSION)

Provide all the details asked in the form and then click on the ‘Click here to register for ATMA exam’ option mentioned at the end of the form.

After successful registration for the test, the candidates are advised to take one printouts of the filled-in Application (Registration Form).

Applicant will receive an auto-generated e-mail on their registered e-mail address which will carry the login credentials i.e. username and password.

Applicants can print the filled in ATMA registration form, ATMA admit card and the ATMA test result using the same login ID and password.

Last date of printing application form is 8th Feb 2020 followed by the last date to make the fee payment.

followed by the last date to make the fee payment. Make the Fee payment online to complete the ATMA registration process.

Please note that in case you find any doubts, or are stuck in any step of ATMA registration process, you can raise a query, or send an email the ATMA Secretariat on - atma.secretariat@gmail.com. Mention your PID and Test Date in the email to make the process simpler for the exam conducting authorities and get quick response from them.

About ATMA Exam

ATMA exam is conducted five times in a year, allowing candidates to register for MBA entrance exam in the same academic season without wasting an entire year. The ATMA 2020 Application Form is to be filled online by the candidates and the process involves providing important details such as personal information, their academic background, and payment of fees and other such details.

