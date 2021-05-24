ATMA Selection Process 2021

ATMA 2021 Selection Process - The selection procedure of ATMA exam is crucial to understand for the MBA aspirants. Only those aspirants who will clear the selection procedure will be able to seek admission into MBA programme at the participating institutes. Becoming familiar with ATMA selection process helps aspirants understand the various requirements that need to be fulfilled after the completion of the ATMA entrance exam. Generally, the ATMA selection process will begin after the declaration of exam result in the month of June 2021. The Selection process of ATMA 2021 MBA entrance exam is only applicable to the candidates who have appeared for the exam and have qualified for further screening rounds. So, let’s look at the key aspects related to ATMA MBA entrance exam and what are the things that you must keep in mind with regards to it.

ATMA 2021 Cut-Offs

ATMA 2021 Cut-offs are the first step that candidates have to qualify in order to participate in the ATMA exam selection process. The ATMA cutoff is the minimum ATMA score that a candidate has to score in order to be eligible to participate in the further screening rounds announced by the B-school. In total, around 72 B-schools or participating institutes announce their ATMA cutoffs to shortlist students for admission to MBA / PGDM programmes on the basis of their ATMA score. Candidates who qualify the ATMA cutoffs announced by the respective B-schools will be called in to be part of the further screening rounds. The ATMA cutoffs announced by different B-schools accepting ATMA score depends on a number of different factors i.e. total number candidates applying to the B-schools, seats available at the B-school and the difficulty level of the ATMA 2021 exam.

ATMA Selection Process – Key Rounds

ATMA 2021 Selection Process and the key rounds therein will be conducted by the respective participating B-schools. The Selection Process for admission to MBA colleges in India based on ATMA 2021 exam covers three key rounds i.e. Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Written Ability Test. Different participating B-schools design the ATMA selection process and therefore the number of selection rounds will vary from one MBA college to another.

Group Discussion

Group discussion round is conducted by dividing the total number of shortlisted candidates into smaller groups of 5 to 7 candidates. They are given a topic of discussion generally related to the political, social or economic outlook. The Group Discussion Round is conducted by B-schools to assess and analyse the following qualities of the students:

Leadership

Communication skills

Managerial Skills

Negotiation Skills

Personality

Personal Interview

Personal Interview is test of one’s personality in which an interview panel interviews the candidate, either individually or as part of the group. In the personal interview round, the interview plan tries to evaluate the following skills and abilities of the MBA aspirants seeking admission to the B-school.

Personality

Communication Skills

Confidence

Past Academic Records

Written Ability Test

The Written Ability Test or WAT is the test of one’s ability to read and write effectively. The following skills are put to test in the WAT round.

Grammar Skills

Language Skills

Vocabulary

Writing Ability

Expression

Clarity of Thought

Documents Required for ATMA Selection Process

The last step in ATMA selection process generally is the documentation process. Those candidates who go through the further screening round of the ATMA 2021 selection process have to complete the documentation process in order to secure and finalize their admission. As part of the ATMA selection process, candidates have to provide the following documents to complete the documentation process.

ATMA Shortlisting Letter Issued by Participating B-school

Original Marksheet / Certificates of Class X and Class XII Board Exam

Photocopies of Marksheet / Certificates of Class X and Class XII Board Exam

Original Marksheet / Degree Certificate of Graduation

Photocopies of Marksheet / Degree Certificate of Graduation

ATMA MBA Exam Scorecard

Passport size photographs (both B/W and Colour)

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/Others) if applicable

