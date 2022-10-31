ATMA 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): Check AIMS Test for Management Admission Dates and Test Centres at atmaaims.com

ATMA 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) 2023 exam dates. Along with the ATMA exam dates 2023, the officials have also released the test centres. The ATMA 2023 will be conducted in three sessions at 50 exam cities.

As per the released updates, ATMA 2023 will be conducted in three sessions - February, May and July cycle. As per the announced dates, the ATMA February, May and July session will be conducted on 23rd February, 28th May and 23rd July 2023, respectively. The complete schedule will be announced later.

ATMA Exam Dates 2023

Sessions Exam Dates ATMA February Session 23rd February 2023 ATMA May Session 28th May 2023 ATMA July Session 23rd July 2023

ATMA Test Centres 2023

AIMS has also released the list of test centres for ATMA 2023. The examination will be held in 50 cities across India. Candidates can check here some of the exam centres of ATMA 2023.

Test Centres Test Centres Ahmedabad Amravati Amritsar Aurangabad (Maharashtra) Bengaluru Bhopal Chennai Bilaspur Chandigarh Dehradun Delhi NCR Jaipur Jodhpur Kanpur Kochi Kolkata Kurnool Lucknow Mangalore Patna Pune Raipur Udaipur Thane

ATMA 2023 Application Form

AIMS Test for Management Admission, ATMA 2023 application form will be released in due course and announced on the official website of ATMA. Candidates interested in taking the ATMA exam can apply for the same online at atmaaims.com. Male candidates of general category need to pay Rs 1500 while the candidates from North-East states will have to make the payment of Rs 1075 as ATMA application fee. The fee for female candidates of all categories is Rs 750.

ATMA 2023

AIMS ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted three times in a year for candidates willing to get admissions to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools other than IIMs. ATMA 2023 will be held as a centre-based online test. The duration of exam will be three hours. The test will include verbal, quantitative and analytical reasoning assesses the candidates’ aptitude for higher education in management.