    ATMA 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): Check AIMS Test for Management Admission Dates and Test Centres at atmaaims.com

    ATMA 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): AIMS has released the exam dates of ATMA 2023 for all three sessions. For the February session, the ATMA will be conducted on 23rd February 2023 while for May and July cycle, ATMA 2023 will be held on 28th May and 23rd July respectively. Check complete dates here 

    Updated: Oct 31, 2022 19:28 IST
    ATMA 2023 Exam Dates (OUT)
    ATMA 2023 Exam Dates (OUT)
    ATMA 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) 2023 exam dates. Along with the ATMA exam dates 2023, the officials have also released the test centres. The ATMA 2023 will be conducted in three sessions at 50 exam cities. 
     
    As per the released updates, ATMA 2023 will be conducted in three sessions - February, May and July cycle. As per the announced dates, the ATMA February, May and July session will be conducted on 23rd February, 28th May and 23rd July 2023, respectively. The complete schedule will be announced later. 

    ATMA Exam Dates 2023 

    Sessions

    Exam Dates 

    ATMA February Session

    23rd February 2023 

    ATMA May Session 

    28th May 2023

    ATMA July Session

    23rd July 2023

    ATMA Test Centres 2023

    AIMS has also released the list of test centres for ATMA 2023. The examination will be held in 50 cities across India. Candidates can check here some of the exam centres of ATMA 2023. 
     

    Test Centres 

    Test Centres 

    Ahmedabad 

    Amravati

    Amritsar 

    Aurangabad (Maharashtra)

    Bengaluru

    Bhopal

    Chennai

    Bilaspur

    Chandigarh

    Dehradun

    Delhi NCR

    Jaipur 

    Jodhpur 

    Kanpur

    Kochi

    Kolkata 

    Kurnool

    Lucknow

    Mangalore 

    Patna

    Pune

    Raipur

    Udaipur

    Thane
     

    ATMA 2023 Application Form

    AIMS Test for Management Admission, ATMA 2023 application form will be released in due course and announced on the official website of ATMA. Candidates interested in taking the ATMA exam can apply for the same online at atmaaims.com. Male candidates of general category need to pay Rs 1500 while the candidates from North-East states will have to make the payment of Rs 1075 as ATMA application fee. The fee for female candidates of all categories is Rs 750.

    ATMA 2023 

    AIMS ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted three times in a year for candidates willing to get admissions to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools other than IIMs. ATMA 2023 will be held as a centre-based online test. The duration of exam will be three hours. The test will include verbal, quantitative and analytical reasoning assesses the candidates’ aptitude for higher education in management. 
     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification