IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exam Form Submission Deadline Extended, Apply till 10 Nov at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE 2022: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE) exam form without late fee. Now, candidates can submit their IGNOU December TEE exam form 2022 till 10th November in online mode. All the candidates can fill up the IGNOU TEE December exam form 2022 at the official website - ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to fill and submit the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam form without the late fee was today - 31st October. The last date for online submission of IGNOU exam form 2022 with the late fee is Rs.1100 (including Rs. 200) per programme has been extended till 15th November 2022 (up to 12 AM).

IGNOU December TEE Exam Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IGNOU December TEE Exam Form 2022 Dates (Extended)

Events Dates Last date to fill IGNOU exam form without last fees (extended) 10th November 2022 IGNOU exam form last date (With late fee) 11th to 15th November 2022 Term End Examination 2nd December 2022 to 5th January 2023

How to fill and submit IGNOU Exam Form 2022 for December TEE?

1st Step - Go to the official website - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Online submission of examination form for December 2022 TEE.

3rd Step - On the new page, go through the general instructions for submission of the IGNOU TEE online exam form.

4th Step - Now, click on the - Proceed to fill the online application form.

5th Step - Type the programme code, enrollment number, and select exam centre region and submit the details.

6th Step - Now, pay the IGNOU exam form fee and submit the form.

About IGNOU

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offers admission in two sessions - January and July. IGNOU admission 2022 is held to enrol candidates into UG, PG, PG diploma, diploma, advanced diploma, certificate and doctoral level programmes in different fields of arts, science and commerce at the university. Last year, IGNOU launched an AICTE-approved Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. It offers five different specializations - human resource management, financial management, marketing management, operations management and services management.