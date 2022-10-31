NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round Registration on Hold, Check Details Here

NEET PG Mop-Up Round: Medical Counselling Committee has put the NEET PG 2022 Counselling registration process for the Mop-Up Round on hold. According to the schedule, the registration process for the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round was to begin from today onwards.

In the notification released, the counselling process will begin in due course of time as it has been put on hold in order to facilitate the institutes to submit details of the admissions taken offline on the portal. It must further be noted that the Medical Counselling Committee has declared all offline admissions of candidates for Round 2 and null and void.

NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration Notification - Click Here

The Medical Counselling Committee has further stated that the seats allotted by the college offline will automatically fall under the seat matrix for the NEET PG counselling 2022 seat process if not reported online.

The Medical Counselling Committee has also provided, the list of institutions that have offered admissions in the offline mode.

Notification regarding the start of the registration process for the NEET PG 2022 Mop-Up round counselling will be announced on the official counselling portal soon.

Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the counselling rounds conducted previously need to register through the registration link in order to be considered for the mop-up round counselling. Students allotted seats in the mop-up round will be required to report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process.

