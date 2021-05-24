ATMA 2021 Exam Pattern: Based on Latest Exam Pattern Released by AIMA

ATMA 2021 Exam Pattern - ATMA Exam pattern is an essential component of any MBA entrance test as it mentions the structure of the exam. Candidates are supposed to prepare for the exam according to the terms and conditions specified by the exam conducting body in the exam pattern. From the no. of questions that a candidate should expect, to marking scheme, sections in the exam and type of questions, everything aspect is defined in the exam pattern.

So let us find about the ATMA exam pattern and its relevant details which are important from ATMA exam perspective. The ATMA Exam pattern has more or less remained the same since a long time, however a few changes which have been introduced in the exam are mentioned as under:

ATMA MBA entrance exam for the April session is scheduled to take place on 25th April in online format. AIMS – the body responsible for conducting ATMA (AIMS Test for Management Admissions) MBA entrance exam. The ATMA exam will be conducted for admission to various PG programmes including PGDM, MBA, PGDBA, MCA, etc. for the participating institutes. There are as many as 200 institutes at present that accept ATMA scores.

Also Read: About ATMA Exam Pattern – Click Here

ATMA 2021 Exam Pattern

The ATMA MBA entrance test would consist of MCQs or Multiple Choice Questions based upon the syllabus released by AIMS (All India Management Association).

The detailed overview of ATMA exam pattern is given below in the tabular format:

ATMA Exam pattern Exam Components

Type of question paper Multiple choice questions (Objective type) Total No. of questions 180 Time duration 3 hours Marks per question 1 Exam language English No. of sections 6

The ATMA 2021 exam would consist of three sections i.e. Verbal Ability, Quantitative Skills and Analytical Reasoning Skills. These three sections have been further divided into two parts. For better understanding of the sectional breakup of number of questions and marks, you can refer the table given below:

ATMA Exam Section Number of questions Allotted Time Verbal Skills – Part 1 30 30 Quantitative Skills – Part 1 30 30 Analytical Reasoning Skills– Part 1 30 30 Verbal Skills – Part 2 30 30 Quantitative Skills – Part 2 30 30 Analytical Reasoning Skills – Part 2 30 30

The aforementioned table represents the section-wise exam pattern of ATMA exam for both offline and online modes. The test is divided three sections, however all the 3 sections will be repeated twice, making the total number sections 6. Each section will carry 30 marks, and time allotted for every section is 30 minutes.

ATMA 2021 Exam - Marking Scheme

As per the marking criteria of ATMA exam, one mark will awarded for each correct answer and there’s negative marking for every incorrect answer as well. Therefore, you need to be careful while attempting questions and keep the overall ATMA marking scheme in mind while taking the test. Don’t try to answer any question that you don’t know as it will lead to negative marking. The key points in the marking scheme of ATMA are as follows:

Each correct answer will fetch you one mark

There’s no negative marking for unanswered questions

Negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer

More than 1 answer will be treated as incorrect with deduction of 0.25 marks will be done.

ATMA 2021 Mock tests

The official ATMA conducting body releases mock tests for the ATMA exam on its official website. Aspirants must take as many mock tests as possible to become familiar with the exam pattern and understand the exam structure. To access the ATMA mock tests, aspirants register and login to their ATMA account with their email address and password.

For more information on detailed articles related to MBA entrance exam and admissions, please visit www.jagranjosh.com.

Also Read: About ATMA Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About ATMA Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About ATMA Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About ATMA Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About ATMA Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About ATMA List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About ATMA Selection Process – Click Here