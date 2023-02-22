ATMA Admit Card 2023 Releases Today at atmaaims.com, Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

ATMA Admit Card 2023: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release the admit card of ATMA today in online mode. Candidates can download the ATMA admit card 2023 from 10 PM onwards at the official website - atmaaims.com . To download the ATMA 2023 admit card, they have to use their login credentials - Exam, PID and password.

They can download the ATMA 2023 admit card till the day of the examination. It is mandatory to carry ATMA admit card on the day of exam along with one valid photo ID proof. The admit card has been released for those who will be appearing for the exam to be held on February 25, 2023.

ATMA 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Soon)

ATMA 2023 Dates

Events Dates ATMA admit card February 22, 2023 (10 PM onwards) AIMS ATMA Exam February 25, 2023 ATMA Result March 2, 2023

Where To Download ATMA Admit Card 2023?

Candidates will be able to download ATMA 2023 hall ticket from the official website - atmaaims.com only. The officials will not send the ATMA admit card 2023 via any other mode. Therefore, candidates will have to visit the official website to download the ATMA admit card. They can check below the steps to know how to download the admit card.

How To Download ATMA Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have successfully submitted the application form can download the admit card of ATMA till the day of the exam. They can go through the steps to know how to download ATMA Admit Card 2023 in online mode -

1st Step - Go to the official website - atmaaims.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on candidate's portal.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter exam, PID and Password in the login window.

5th Step - ATMA hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a few printouts as well.

What To Do in case of any discrepancy in the ATMA Admit Card 2023?

After downloading the ATMA hall ticket, candidates must verify all details and make sure it carries all the correct information. In case any information mentioned on the ATMA admit card 2023 is not correct, then they must reach out to the authority for rectification. ATMA hall ticket will likely to contain details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, date of birth, category, exam date and time, and venue of examination along with examination instructions.

About AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA)

The Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) conducts the ATMA entrance exam four times a year. More than 740 B-schools in India accept ATMA scorecard to offer admission into various postgraduate management programmes. Some of the institutes are Xavier Business School, IISWBM, Prin L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Dr D Y PatilVidyapeeth, Global Business School & Research Centre etc.

