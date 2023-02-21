CUET UG 2023: 26 Universities to Accept CUET UG Scores, Check Complete List of Participating Universities Here

CUET 2023: As per the recent updates, the NTA has commenced the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 in online mode. Interested students who are wishing to apply for the CUET UG 2023 exams to get admission into various undergraduate programmes can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the CUET UG 2023 examinations is March 12. According to some media reports, 26 other universities announced that they will be also participating in the CUET UG 2023 for admission to various UG programmes for the academic session 2023-24. Last year, the CUET UG recorded participation from 90 universities/institutions but now, the number of universities has risen up to 116, the reports said.

Participating Universities in CUET UG 2023

Candidates who have applied for the CUET 2023 to get admission into various undergraduate (UG) programmes can check the some of the participating universities in the table given below -

Central Universities

S.No. Participating Universities 1 Aligarh Muslim University 2 Central University Of Andhra Pradesh 3 Assam University 4 Central University Of Gujarat 5 Central University Of Haryana 6 Central University Of Jammu 7 Central University Of Himachal Pradesh 8 Central University Of Jharkhand 9 Central University Of Kashmir 10 Central University Of Karnataka 11 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 12 Central Sanskrit University 13 Banaras Hindu University 14 Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh 15 Central University Of Odisha 16 Central University Of Kerala 17 Central University Of Rajasthan 18 Central University Of Tamil Nadu 19 Central University Of South Bihar 20 Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya 21 Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya 22 Indira Gandhi National Tribal University 23 Jawaharlal Nehru University 24 Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University 25 Mahatma Gandhi Central University 26 Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya 27 Maulana Azad National Urdu University 28 Manipur University 29 Rajiv Gandhi University 30 Pondicherry University 31 Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University 32 Sikkim University 33 Tezpur University 34 Tripura University 35 University Of Allahabad 36 University Of Delhi 37 The English And Foreign Languages University 38 Mizoram University 39 University Of Hyderabad 40 National Sanskrit University 41 North Eastern Hill University 42 Visva Bharati University

Deemed Universities

S.No. Participating Universities 1 Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth 2 Gujarat Vidyapith 3 Footwear Design And Development Institute 4 Gurukula Kangri 5 Manav Rachna International Institute of Research 6 Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education 7 Shobhit University 8 Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational And Research Institute 9 Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (TISS) 10 The Gandhigram Rural Institute (DTBU) 11 Dayalbagh Educational Institute

State Universities

S.No. Participating Universities 1 Barkatullah University 2 Cluster University Of Srinagar 3 Cluster University Of Jammu 4 Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya 5 Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University 6 Dr B.R. Ambedkar School Of Economics University 7 Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University 8 Govt. College For Women, Parade Ground, Jammu 9 Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi 10 Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University 11 Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University 12 Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology 13 Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women 14 Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University 15 Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice 16 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University 17 Vikram University 18 Islamia College of Science and Commerce 19 Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur 20 University Of Jammu

