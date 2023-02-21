    CUET UG 2023: 26 Universities to Accept CUET UG Scores, Check Complete List of Participating Universities Here

    As per the recent updates, the NTA has started the admission process for the CUET UG 2023 examinations in online mode. Candidates can check the complete list of the participating universities here

    CUET 2023: As per the recent updates, the NTA has commenced the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 in online mode. Interested students who are wishing to apply for the CUET UG 2023 exams to get admission into various undergraduate programmes can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the CUET UG 2023 examinations is March 12. According to some media reports, 26 other universities announced that they will be also participating in the CUET UG 2023 for admission to various UG programmes for the academic session 2023-24. Last year, the CUET UG recorded participation from 90 universities/institutions but now, the number of universities has risen up to 116, the reports said. 

    Participating Universities in CUET UG 2023

    Candidates who have applied for the CUET 2023 to get admission into various undergraduate (UG) programmes can check the some of the participating universities in the table given below - 

    Central Universities

    S.No.

    Participating Universities

    1

    Aligarh Muslim University

    2

    Central University Of Andhra Pradesh

    3

    Assam University

    4

    Central University Of Gujarat

    5

    Central University Of Haryana

    6

    Central University Of Jammu

    7

    Central University Of Himachal Pradesh

    8

    Central University Of Jharkhand

    9

    Central University Of Kashmir

    10

    Central University Of Karnataka

    11

    Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

    12

    Central Sanskrit University

    13

    Banaras Hindu University

    14

    Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh

    15

    Central University Of Odisha

    16

    Central University Of Kerala

    17

    Central University Of Rajasthan

    18

    Central University Of Tamil Nadu

    19

    Central University Of South Bihar

    20

    Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya

    21

    Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

    22

    Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

    23

    Jawaharlal Nehru University

    24

    Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

    25

    Mahatma Gandhi Central University

    26

    Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

    27

    Maulana Azad National Urdu University

    28

    Manipur University

    29

    Rajiv Gandhi University

    30

    Pondicherry University

    31

    Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

    32

    Sikkim University

    33

    Tezpur University

    34

    Tripura University

    35

    University Of Allahabad

    36

    University Of Delhi

    37

    The English And Foreign Languages University

    38

    Mizoram University

    39

    University Of Hyderabad

    40

    National Sanskrit University

    41

    North Eastern Hill University

    42

    Visva Bharati University

    Deemed Universities

    S.No.

    Participating Universities

    1

    Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth

    2

    Gujarat Vidyapith

    3

    Footwear Design And Development Institute

    4

    Gurukula Kangri

    5

    Manav Rachna International Institute of Research 

    6

    Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education

    7

    Shobhit University

    8

    Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational And Research Institute

    9

    Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (TISS)

    10

    The Gandhigram Rural Institute (DTBU)

    11

    Dayalbagh Educational Institute

    State Universities

    S.No.

    Participating Universities

    1

    Barkatullah University

    2

    Cluster University Of Srinagar

    3

    Cluster University Of Jammu

    4

    Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya

    5

    Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University

    6

    Dr B.R. Ambedkar School Of Economics University

    7

    Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University

    8

    Govt. College For Women, Parade Ground, Jammu

    9

    Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi

    10

    Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

    11

    Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University

    12

    Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology

    13

    Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women

    14

    Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

    15

    Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice

    16

    Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

    17

    Vikram University

    18

    Islamia College of Science and Commerce

    19

    Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur

    20

    University Of Jammu

