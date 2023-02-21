CUET UG 2023: 26 Universities to Accept CUET UG Scores, Check Complete List of Participating Universities Here

CUET 2023: As per the recent updates, the NTA has commenced the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 in online mode. Interested students who are wishing to apply for the CUET UG 2023 exams to get admission into various undergraduate programmes can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the CUET UG 2023 examinations is March 12. According to some media reports, 26 other universities announced that they will be also participating in the CUET UG 2023 for admission to various UG programmes for the academic session 2023-24. Last year, the CUET UG recorded participation from 90 universities/institutions but now, the number of universities has risen up to 116, the reports said.
Participating Universities in CUET UG 2023
Candidates who have applied for the CUET 2023 to get admission into various undergraduate (UG) programmes can check the some of the participating universities in the table given below -
Central Universities
|
S.No.
|
Participating Universities
|
1
|
Aligarh Muslim University
|
2
|
Central University Of Andhra Pradesh
|
3
|
Assam University
|
4
|
Central University Of Gujarat
|
5
|
Central University Of Haryana
|
6
|
Central University Of Jammu
|
7
|
Central University Of Himachal Pradesh
|
8
|
Central University Of Jharkhand
|
9
|
Central University Of Kashmir
|
10
|
Central University Of Karnataka
|
11
|
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|
12
|
Central Sanskrit University
|
13
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
14
|
Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh
|
15
|
Central University Of Odisha
|
16
|
Central University Of Kerala
|
17
|
Central University Of Rajasthan
|
18
|
Central University Of Tamil Nadu
|
19
|
Central University Of South Bihar
|
20
|
Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
|
21
|
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
|
22
|
Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
|
23
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
24
|
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
|
25
|
Mahatma Gandhi Central University
|
26
|
Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
|
27
|
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|
28
|
Manipur University
|
29
|
Rajiv Gandhi University
|
30
|
Pondicherry University
|
31
|
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
|
32
|
Sikkim University
|
33
|
Tezpur University
|
34
|
Tripura University
|
35
|
University Of Allahabad
|
36
|
University Of Delhi
|
37
|
The English And Foreign Languages University
|
38
|
Mizoram University
|
39
|
University Of Hyderabad
|
40
|
National Sanskrit University
|
41
|
North Eastern Hill University
|
42
|
Visva Bharati University
Deemed Universities
|
S.No.
|
Participating Universities
|
1
|
Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth
|
2
|
Gujarat Vidyapith
|
3
|
Footwear Design And Development Institute
|
4
|
Gurukula Kangri
|
5
|
Manav Rachna International Institute of Research
|
6
|
Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education
|
7
|
Shobhit University
|
8
|
Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational And Research Institute
|
9
|
Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (TISS)
|
10
|
The Gandhigram Rural Institute (DTBU)
|
11
|
Dayalbagh Educational Institute
State Universities
|
S.No.
|
Participating Universities
|
1
|
Barkatullah University
|
2
|
Cluster University Of Srinagar
|
3
|
Cluster University Of Jammu
|
4
|
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya
|
5
|
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University
|
6
|
Dr B.R. Ambedkar School Of Economics University
|
7
|
Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University
|
8
|
Govt. College For Women, Parade Ground, Jammu
|
9
|
Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi
|
10
|
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
|
11
|
Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University
|
12
|
Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology
|
13
|
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women
|
14
|
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University
|
15
|
Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice
|
16
|
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
|
17
|
Vikram University
|
18
|
Islamia College of Science and Commerce
|
19
|
Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur
|
20
|
University Of Jammu
