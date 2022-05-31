ATMA 2022 Result For May Session To Release on 3 June, Check Top MBA Colleges Accepting ATMA Scores Here

ATMA Result 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will declare the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) on 3rd June 2022 for May session. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check their ATMA result in online mode. The ATMA result will be available in the form of a scorecard. Candidates can check the ATMA result for the May session by using their login credentials - PID and password.

The AIMS ATMA result will include details of the candidate, marks and overall percentile. The ATMA May session 2022 was conducted on 29th May. Based on scores secured in the ATMA exam 2022, admission will be offered to candidates in various management institutions that accept the scores of ATMA for its MBA/PGDM programmes.

ATMA 2022 Cut Off

The ATMA 2022 cutoffs will be available on the official website of each participating institute after the announcement of the result. Also, the cutoff will be different for different institutes and courses. Candidates meeting the cutoff criteria of the MBA colleges that accept ATMA scores will be called for the further selection process, which includes Group discussion and Personal Interview rounds.

Top MBA Colleges Accepting ATMA Scores

All those candidates who have secured the prescribed cutoff scores will be eligible for admission to MBA institutes that accept ATMA marks. Check below the list of top MBA colleges accepting ATMA 2022 scores -

S.No. Top colleges accepting ATMA score 1. Christ University, Bengaluru 2. Department of Management Sciences University of Pune (PUMBA), Pune 3. Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida 4. Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Ghaziabad 5. Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS), Rohini 6. Prin. L. N. Welingkar WE School, Mumbai 7. IBS Hyderabad: ICFAI Business School 8. Delhi School of Business 9. Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bangalore 10. Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad

