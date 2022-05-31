NEET PG Result 2022 To Be Declared By 20 June at nbe.edu.in, Know How To Download Scorecard Here

NEET PG Result 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will declare the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) by 20th June in online mode. Candidates will be able to check the NEET PG 2022 result at nbe.edu.in. The result of NEET PG will be released in the form of a merit list. It will include the roll number, marks scored and the rank secured by the candidates. Last year, as many as 89,549 candidates passed the NEET PG exam out of 1,60,888 appeared.

The examination was conducted on 21st May in computer-based mode. NEET PG scores will be valid for admission to 9,953 MD, 10,821 MS, 1,979 PG Diploma and 1,338 DNB CET seats. A merit list for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be prepared based on NEET PG result 2022. NBE will release NEET PG 2022 result cum merit list for 50% All India Quota seats for the candidates.

NEET PG Result 2022 Scorecard Details

The official body will release the scorecard of NEET PG 2022 at nbe.edu.in. NEET PG scorecard will include the rank secured by the candidates in the postgraduate medical entrance test. The scorecard mentions the category wise NEET PG 2022 cutoff. It is mandatory to download the scorecard of NEET PG 2022, as it will be further required during the counselling and admission process.

How To Download NEET PG Result 2022?

To download the NEET PG result, candidates will have to the official website of NBE and select 'NEET PG' from the tabs given. Further, they need to click on the NEET PG result PDF and a list will be displayed on the screen. After downloading the NEET PG result, candidates can check their roll number. They can press Ctrl+F and type the roll number. Also, save the PDF of the NEET PG result.

NEET PG 2022 Cutoff

To qualify for NEET PG, candidates need to score the minimum cutoff percentile prescribed by NBE. NEET PG cut off 2022 varies for different categories - General, SC, ST, OC, PwD. Last year, NEET PG cutoff scores for the General category was 302, while cutoff marks for SC/ST/OBC were 265. Check below last year cut off percentile from the table provided -

Category NEET PG cutoff percentile General 50th SC/ST/OBC 40th General-PH 45th SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th

