CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Today, Register for CUET UG by 9 PM via official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 Application Ends: Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Registration and application process for the national-level entrance exam will conclude today. As per the official update shared by NTA - National Testing Agency, the extended application period for CUET UG 2022 Exam will be available until 31st May 2022 till 9 PM. Therefore, any candidates or aspirants who are yet to complete their CUET 2022 registration and fill up the CUET 2022 application form are advised to do so before the deadline. To fill the CUET UG Application Form 2022, candidates need to log onto the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. To provide direct and easy access to CUET 2022 application form, a direct link for the same has also been placed below:

CUET 2022 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET 2022 Exam Date

So far, the exam conducting authority has not announced any specific date for the declaration of the CUET 2022 Exam. The Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 is being held as a national-level screening test for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes offered by various central universities and other varsities as well. Tentatively, the CUET 2022 exam date is expected to fall in July 2022 month. The CUET UG 2022 exam is being held late this year owing to the CBSE Board 12th Result 2022 being declared late, most likely in June last week. NTA, which is in charge of holding the CUET 2022 exam is expected to announce an official date for CUET 2022 Exam soon and notify it via an official circular on the website.

How to fill CUET UG Application Form 2022?

Like all entrance exams held by NTA, the CUET UG 2022 application process is also being offered online. Candidates who are planning to appear for the national-level university entrance exam are required to fill the CUET UG application form in an online format via the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. After logging on to the website, candidates need to locate the Register Button provided in the Right side corner. Therein, applicants will be redirected to a new page with an information brochure. After going through the details, candidates can proceed to register themselves on the website and create their login credentials.

Using the newly created login details for CUET 2022 website, candidates can now log onto the official website and fill in the necessary details in the CUET 2022 application form. Candidates will be required to provide their personal, contact and academic details along with documentary proof to back these details. After filling in the necessary details, candidates need to pay the requisite application fee and submit the form on the portal. After submitting CUET UG 2022 application form, candidates need to take a printout of the confirmation page and save it safely for future reference.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022: Check List of Popular Colleges That Accept CUET Score