    CUET UG 2022: Application Window Reopened, Check here list of universities and popular colleges for 2022-23 Admissions

    CUET 2022 Application window has been reopened until May 31, 2022, for the students who are yet to submit the applications for the UG Entrance examinations. Candidates can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. 

    Updated: May 30, 2022 14:05 IST
    CUET UG 2022 Applications Re-open

    CUET UG 2022 Applications: The application window for CUET UG 2022 has been reopened by the National Testing Agency. As per the information provided by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the application window for CUET UG 2022 will remain open until May 31, 2022. Students who were unable to complete the CUET 2022 application process can now visit the official website to complete the same.

    According to the tweet put by UGC Chairman, the CUET 2022 Application window has been reopened due to the representations received from candidates regarding providing them with an opportunity to submit the CUET UG 2022 application forms. 

    Candidates who were unable to submit the CUET 2022 UG Registrations and applications during the initial schedule can visit the official website of CUET 2022 to complete the registration and application process. 

    Before filling and submitting the CUET 2022 Registration and application process students are required to read through the eligibility criteria provided. Students who apply for the CUET 2022 entrance but do not meet the eligibility criteria provided will not be considered for the entrance examinations.

    CUET UG 2022 Most popular colleges

    The CUET 2022 entrance examinations are being conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered by the central universities and selected state and private universities.

    According to the details provided by officials, Delhi University emerged as the most popular college among applicants receiving the highest number of applications for the UG Admissions to 2022-23 academic year. The list is followed by Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU, Ambedkar University receiving applications for the undergraduate programmes.

    CUET 2022 List of Universities Accepting Entrance Scores

    Names of Central Universities

    State

    Names of Central Universities

    State

    Mahatma Gandhi Central University

    Bihar

    The National Sanskrit University

    Andhra Pradesh

    University of Hyderabad

    Telangana

    The Central Sanskrit University

    New Delhi

    Jamia Millia Islamia

    New Delhi

    Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

    New Delhi

    University of Delhi

    New Delhi

    Sikkim University

    Sikkim

    Jawaharlal Nehru University

    New Delhi

    Manipur University

    Manipur

    Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

    Uttarakhand

    Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya

    Madhya Pradesh

    Visva-Bharati University

    West Bengal

    Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

    Maharashtra

    University of Allahabad

    Uttar Pradesh

    The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

    Madhya Pradesh

    Rajiv Gandhi University

    Arunachal Pradesh

    Central University of Himachal Pradesh

    Himachal Pradesh

    Tezpur University

    Assam

    Central University of Kashmir

    Jammu and Kashmir

    Nagaland University

    Nagaland

    Central Agricultural University

    Manipur

    Central University of Odisha

    Odisha

    Central University of Jammu

    Jammu and Kashmir

    Pondicherry University

    Puducherry

    Central University of Punjab

    Punjab

    English and Foreign Languages University

    Telangana

    Central University of Haryana

    Haryana

    Maulana Azad National Urdu University

    Telangana

    Central University of South Bihar

    Bihar

    Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Central University of Karnataka

    Karnataka

    Tripura University

    Tripura

    Central University of Rajasthan

    Rajasthan

    Banaras Hindu University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Central University of Jharkhand

    Jharkhand

    Mizoram University

    Mizoram

    Central University of Kerala

    Kerala

    North Eastern Hill University

    Meghalaya

    Central University of Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh

    Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya,

    Chattisgarh

    Assam University, Silchar

    Assam

    Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh

    Central University of Gujarat

    Gujarat

    Central University of Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu

    Aligarh Muslim University

    New Delhi

    CUET Participating Universities 2022 - Others

    Other Universities

    State

    Tata Institute of Social Sciences

    Maharashtra

    The Gandhigram Rural Institute

    Gujarat

    Mewar University

    Rajasthan

    Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology

    Uttar Pradesh

    National Rail and Transportation Institute

    Gujarat

    Teerthanker Mahaveer University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Ambedkar University

    New Delhi

    IIMT University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Galgotias University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Jagan Nath University

    Haryana

    Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics

    Karnataka

    Gurukula Kangri

    Uttarakhand

    Jagannath University

    Rajasthan

    Jaypee University of Information Technology

    Uttar Pradesh

    Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University

    Uttar Pradesh

    BML Munjal University

    Haryana

    Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education For Women

    Tamil Nadu

    Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya

    Madhya Pradesh

    Shobhit University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Gujarat Vidyapith

    Gujarat

    Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice

    Rajasthan

    Jiwaji University

    Madhya Pradesh

     

