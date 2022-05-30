CUET UG 2022: Application Window Reopened, Check here list of universities and popular colleges for 2022-23 Admissions

CUET UG 2022 Applications: The application window for CUET UG 2022 has been reopened by the National Testing Agency. As per the information provided by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the application window for CUET UG 2022 will remain open until May 31, 2022. Students who were unable to complete the CUET 2022 application process can now visit the official website to complete the same.
According to the tweet put by UGC Chairman, the CUET 2022 Application window has been reopened due to the representations received from candidates regarding providing them with an opportunity to submit the CUET UG 2022 application forms.
CUET 2022 Official notification
We've decided to keep the CUET(UG) online application process open from 27 May to 31 May (up to 9 pm), in view of the representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form for CUET (UG): UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/w8fe5Y9c0b— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022
CUET 2022 Application Process
Candidates who were unable to submit the CUET 2022 UG Registrations and applications during the initial schedule can visit the official website of CUET 2022 to complete the registration and application process.
Before filling and submitting the CUET 2022 Registration and application process students are required to read through the eligibility criteria provided. Students who apply for the CUET 2022 entrance but do not meet the eligibility criteria provided will not be considered for the entrance examinations.
CUET UG 2022 Most popular colleges
The CUET 2022 entrance examinations are being conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered by the central universities and selected state and private universities.
According to the details provided by officials, Delhi University emerged as the most popular college among applicants receiving the highest number of applications for the UG Admissions to 2022-23 academic year. The list is followed by Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU, Ambedkar University receiving applications for the undergraduate programmes.
CUET 2022 List of Universities Accepting Entrance Scores
|
Names of Central Universities
|
State
|
Names of Central Universities
|
State
|
Mahatma Gandhi Central University
|
Bihar
|
The National Sanskrit University
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
University of Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
The Central Sanskrit University
|
New Delhi
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
New Delhi
|
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
|
New Delhi
|
University of Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Sikkim University
|
Sikkim
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
New Delhi
|
Manipur University
|
Manipur
|
Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Visva-Bharati University
|
West Bengal
|
Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
|
Maharashtra
|
University of Allahabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Rajiv Gandhi University
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Central University of Himachal Pradesh
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Tezpur University
|
Assam
|
Central University of Kashmir
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Nagaland University
|
Nagaland
|
Central Agricultural University
|
Manipur
|
Central University of Odisha
|
Odisha
|
Central University of Jammu
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Pondicherry University
|
Puducherry
|
Central University of Punjab
|
Punjab
|
English and Foreign Languages University
|
Telangana
|
Central University of Haryana
|
Haryana
|
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|
Telangana
|
Central University of South Bihar
|
Bihar
|
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Central University of Karnataka
|
Karnataka
|
Tripura University
|
Tripura
|
Central University of Rajasthan
|
Rajasthan
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Central University of Jharkhand
|
Jharkhand
|
Mizoram University
|
Mizoram
|
Central University of Kerala
|
Kerala
|
North Eastern Hill University
|
Meghalaya
|
Central University of Andhra Pradesh
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya,
|
Chattisgarh
|
Assam University, Silchar
|
Assam
|
Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Central University of Gujarat
|
Gujarat
|
Central University of Tamil Nadu
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Aligarh Muslim University
|
New Delhi
CUET Participating Universities 2022 - Others
|
Other Universities
|
State
|
Tata Institute of Social Sciences
|
Maharashtra
|
The Gandhigram Rural Institute
|
Gujarat
|
Mewar University
|
Rajasthan
|
Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
National Rail and Transportation Institute
|
Gujarat
|
Teerthanker Mahaveer University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ambedkar University
|
New Delhi
|
IIMT University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Galgotias University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Jagan Nath University
|
Haryana
|
Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics
|
Karnataka
|
Gurukula Kangri
|
Uttarakhand
|
Jagannath University
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaypee University of Information Technology
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
BML Munjal University
|
Haryana
|
Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education For Women
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Shobhit University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gujarat Vidyapith
|
Gujarat
|
Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice
|
Rajasthan
|
Jiwaji University
|
Madhya Pradesh
