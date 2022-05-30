CUET UG 2022: Application Window Reopened, Check here list of universities and popular colleges for 2022-23 Admissions

CUET UG 2022 Applications: The application window for CUET UG 2022 has been reopened by the National Testing Agency. As per the information provided by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the application window for CUET UG 2022 will remain open until May 31, 2022. Students who were unable to complete the CUET 2022 application process can now visit the official website to complete the same.

According to the tweet put by UGC Chairman, the CUET 2022 Application window has been reopened due to the representations received from candidates regarding providing them with an opportunity to submit the CUET UG 2022 application forms.

CUET 2022 Official notification

CUET UG 2022 Registrations

We've decided to keep the CUET(UG) online application process open from 27 May to 31 May (up to 9 pm), in view of the representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form for CUET (UG): UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/w8fe5Y9c0b — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

CUET 2022 Application Process

Candidates who were unable to submit the CUET 2022 UG Registrations and applications during the initial schedule can visit the official website of CUET 2022 to complete the registration and application process.

Before filling and submitting the CUET 2022 Registration and application process students are required to read through the eligibility criteria provided. Students who apply for the CUET 2022 entrance but do not meet the eligibility criteria provided will not be considered for the entrance examinations.

In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) - 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET(UG) online application process open again from 27 to 31 May 2022 (up to 09:00 PM). — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 27, 2022

CUET UG 2022 Most popular colleges

The CUET 2022 entrance examinations are being conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered by the central universities and selected state and private universities.

According to the details provided by officials, Delhi University emerged as the most popular college among applicants receiving the highest number of applications for the UG Admissions to 2022-23 academic year. The list is followed by Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU, Ambedkar University receiving applications for the undergraduate programmes.

CUET 2022 List of Universities Accepting Entrance Scores

Names of Central Universities State Names of Central Universities State Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar The National Sanskrit University Andhra Pradesh University of Hyderabad Telangana The Central Sanskrit University New Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University New Delhi University of Delhi New Delhi Sikkim University Sikkim Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi Manipur University Manipur Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Uttarakhand Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya Madhya Pradesh Visva-Bharati University West Bengal Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Maharashtra University of Allahabad Uttar Pradesh The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Madhya Pradesh Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh Central University of Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Tezpur University Assam Central University of Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Nagaland University Nagaland Central Agricultural University Manipur Central University of Odisha Odisha Central University of Jammu Jammu and Kashmir Pondicherry University Puducherry Central University of Punjab Punjab English and Foreign Languages University Telangana Central University of Haryana Haryana Maulana Azad National Urdu University Telangana Central University of South Bihar Bihar Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Uttar Pradesh Central University of Karnataka Karnataka Tripura University Tripura Central University of Rajasthan Rajasthan Banaras Hindu University Uttar Pradesh Central University of Jharkhand Jharkhand Mizoram University Mizoram Central University of Kerala Kerala North Eastern Hill University Meghalaya Central University of Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Chattisgarh Assam University, Silchar Assam Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Central University of Gujarat Gujarat Central University of Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Aligarh Muslim University New Delhi

CUET Participating Universities 2022 - Others

Other Universities State Tata Institute of Social Sciences Maharashtra The Gandhigram Rural Institute Gujarat Mewar University Rajasthan Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology Uttar Pradesh National Rail and Transportation Institute Gujarat Teerthanker Mahaveer University Uttar Pradesh Ambedkar University New Delhi IIMT University Uttar Pradesh Galgotias University Uttar Pradesh Jagan Nath University Haryana Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics Karnataka Gurukula Kangri Uttarakhand Jagannath University Rajasthan Jaypee University of Information Technology Uttar Pradesh Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh BML Munjal University Haryana Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education For Women Tamil Nadu Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya Madhya Pradesh Shobhit University Uttar Pradesh Gujarat Vidyapith Gujarat Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice Rajasthan Jiwaji University Madhya Pradesh

Also Read: CUET 2022 Application Process Reopens, Apply for CUET UG Exam by 31st May at cuet.samarth.ac.in