Atomic Energy Central School Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT and Preparatory Teacher Posts, Download Notification

Atomic Energy Central School (AEC) Recruitment 2022: NFC, Atomic Energy Central School, Hyderabad, has published a recruitment notification for the post of PRT, TGT, and Preparatory Teacher on the official website of NFC -nfc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and submit the application form from 10 AM on 08 February to 3 PM on 11 February 2022.

Notification Details

Notification Number - AECS/Hyd/Advertisement/Cont.Trs./2022/

Important Dates

Application Submission Date - from 10 AM 08 February to 3 PM on 11 February 2022.

AEC School Vacancy Details

PRT

PRT Telugu

TGTs- PET Female and Male

TGT (Art)

TGTs English

TGTs- Soc Science

TGT - Hindi/ Sanskrit

TGT - (Maths/Physics)

TGT - (Bio./Chemistry)

Preparatory Teacher

AEC School Salary:

PRT and Preparatory Teacher - Rs. 21250/- Per month (Consolidated) OR Rs. 170/- per period restricted to maximum 05 periods a day.

TGT - Rs. 26250/- per month (Consolidated) OR Rs. 210/- per period restricted to maximum 05 periods a day.

Eligibility Criteria for AEC School PRT, TGT and Preparatory Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Pass in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test or Intermediate or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% of marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA with English as a subject in +2 level and two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed.) from recognized Institution.OR Pass in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test or Intermediate of its equivalent with a minimum of 50% of marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA with English as a subject in +2 level and four years Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed.) from recognized Institution.OR Pass in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test or Intermediate or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA in aggregate with English as a subject in +2 level and two years Diploma in Education (D.Ed) from a Recognized Institution.& Qualified in the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (Paper-I) conducted by CBSE.

PRT Telugu - 50% Pass marks in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test OR Intermediate OR its equivalent with Telugu as a subject in +2 level and two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed.) from recognized Institution OR 50% Pass marks in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test or Intermediate OR its equivalent with Telugu as a subject in +2 level and four years Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed.) from recognized Institution. OR 50% Pass marks in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test or Intermediate or its equivalent with Telugu as a subject in +2 level and two years Diploma in Education (D.Ed) from a Recognized Institution& Proficiency of teaching Telugu as 3rd language up to class VIII and having knowledge of simple Telugu grammar.

TGT{English) - English as a subject in Graduation in all the three years and B.Ed with English as a teaching subject.

TGT(Social Science) - Graduation in any two of the following subjects in at least two years. History, Geography, Economics and Political Science of which one must be either History or Geography and B.Ed. with Social Science or any subject of Social Science as a teaching subject.

TGT(Hindi / Sanskrit) - Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject in Graduation for all the three years and B.Ed. With Hindi or Sanskrit as a teaching subject.

TGT(PET) - Four years Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education OR Two Years degree in Physical Education after completion of three years graduation in any subject. Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

TGT (Art) - Bachelor’s of Fine Art (BFA) / Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) or equivalent degree of minimum four years duration from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks in all the four years together in the subjects concerned or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University / Institution’s norms) in Painting / Drawing / Sculpture / Graphics / Design. ORMinimum three years Diploma in Drawing and Painting / Sculpture / Graphic Art / Applied Art from an UGC recognized university / Govt. recognized institute with a minimum f 50% marks in all subjects concerned or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding university / institution’s norms) after 10+2. ii) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

Preparatory Teacher - Pass in Senior Secondary / Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination or Intermediate or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University / Institution’s norms).Diploma in Nursery Teachers Education, Pre-School Education / Early Childhood Education Programme (D.El.C.Ed.) or their equivalent. Duration of all the above courses shall not be less than two years/B.Ed. (Nursery) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution.English as a subject at +2. 4) Proficiency in teaching in English medium is essential.

Age Limit:

PRT and Preparatory Teacher - 30 years

TGT - 35 years

Selection Process for AEC School PRT, TGT and Preparatory Teacher Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of the Written Test and Skill Test.

How to Apply for AEC School Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can submit duly filled in application with all relevant Xerox copies of documents (application form is to be downloaded from www.nfc.gov.in: www.aecshyd1.edu.net; www.aecshyd2.edu.net; www.amd.gov.in; www.ecil.co.in)and drop it with copies of certificates in the box placed at Security Office, entrance of DAE Colony, D-Sector Gate, Kamalanagar, ECIL Post, Hyderabad – 500 062 from 08 February to 11 February 2022.

Atomic Energy Central School Recruitment Notification Download