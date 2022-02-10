AWES APS Admit Card 2022 Today: Army Public School PRT/TGT/PGT OST on 19 and 20 Feb

AWES APS Admit Card 2022 will be available on 10 February 2022. Check Exam Dates, Mock Test Link, Download Link, Steps to Download and Other Details

AWES APS Admit Card 2022: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES), Army Public School (APS) has scheduled to release the admit card for Online Screening Test (OST) on 10 February 2022 for the post of PRT, PGT and TGT. AWES OST will be conducted on 19 and 20 February 2022 at 68 centers across the country If you have applied for AWES Army Public School Recruitment then you can download AWES Admit Card from this page, once released.

APS has already activated the mock test link on its website. Candidates can practice the test by clicking on the link below:

AWES APS Mock Test Link

How to Download APS Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of Army Public School (APS) - https://register.cbtexams.in/AWES/Registration/ Click on the Admit Card Link Enter your Login ID and Password Download APS OST Admit Card 2022 Take a print out for future use

The Admit Card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The cards will also have COVID related Safety instructions. All candidates are expected to abide by the same. Candidates are advised to read the instructions appended to the Admit Card carefully.

AWES APS Exam Pattern

For PRT Subjects Marks Time General Awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology, Inclusive education, IT 90 1 hour For PGT/TGT Part A: General Awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology, Inclusive education, IT 90 3 hours Part B: Subject related questions 90

AWES APS Result 2022

APS will upload the result on its website on 28 February 2022 which shall be available for 30 days after the declaration of results. Once the results are removed from the portal, individual Score Card/results can be obtained on a special request and on payment of Rs 100/-

AWES APS Score Card 2022

The Score Cards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate. The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up a teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card.

Those who qualify the APS Online Exam will be called for Interview Round and Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency.