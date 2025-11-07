The West Bengal school holiday list for November 2025 includes all important holidays observed across schools in the state. It highlights dates for regional festivals, national events, and official government holidays. Having a clear idea of the West Bengal school holidays helps students and parents organize study plans, family trips, and celebrations without disrupting academics. In November, schools in West Bengal usually remain closed for major festivals, cultural occasions, and public holidays declared by the state government. Checking the West Bengal school holiday calendar 2025 ensures that teachers and students stay informed and make the best use of their time during the festive season. West Bengal School Holiday List in November 2025 Date Day Occasion November 2 Sunday Weekly Holiday November 5 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti November 9 Sunday Weekly Holiday November 16 Sunday Weekly Holiday (Birsa Munda Jayanti is Nov 15th) November 23 Sunday Weekly Holiday November 30 Sunday Weekly Holiday

Birsa Munda Jayanti 2025 Birsa Munda Jayanti is celebrated every year on 15th November to honor the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the great tribal freedom fighter, folk hero, and religious leader from Jharkhand. He played a crucial role in leading the Munda Rebellion against British colonial rule and fought for the rights and land of tribal communities. This day is observed as a state holiday in Jharkhand and several other states, including Odisha, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh, to recognize his contribution to India’s independence movement. Schools, colleges, and government institutions organize cultural events, rallies, and tributes to remember Birsa Munda’s courage, leadership, and dedication to his people. Significance of School Holiday for Students Learn a New Skill: Take a short online course (coding, graphic design, photography) or learn a practical skill like cooking or basic first aid.

Reading Challenge: Devote time to reading books outside the school curriculum—fiction, biographies, or non-fiction related to their interests

Pursue a Hobby: Dedicate focused time to a passion like painting, playing a musical instrument, writing stories, or gardening.

Volunteer Work: Spend a few days volunteering for a local charity or community event. This builds empathy and real-world skills.

Mindfulness: Learn simple relaxation techniques like deep breathing or journaling to manage stress and improve focus.

Learn simple relaxation techniques like deep breathing or journaling to manage stress and improve focus. Digital Detox and Play: Schedule time away from screens to engage in imaginative play, board games, or unstructured outdoor time.