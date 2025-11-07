RRB Group D City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

APSC Scientific Officer Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out at apsc.nic.in — Check & Raise Objections Till November 9

By Manish Kumar
Nov 7, 2025, 11:42 IST

APSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission for the  Scientific Officer  posts on its official website. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode on or before November 09, 2025. Check steps to download and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

APSC Scientific Officer Provisional Answer Key 2025 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for the Scientific Officer posts on its official website. The Commission had conducted the screening test for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) post on November 04 2025 across the state. Candidates appeared in the exam can raise their objection in online mode on or before November 09, 2025.
All such candidates who have appeared in the screening test for the above posts can check the Answer Key available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

APSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2025 Download

Candidates can download the provisional Answer Keys of the above Examination on the subject Drugs & Narcotics and General Studies from the official website. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-

Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Download Link 
 Scientific Officer for Regional Forensic Science Laboratories  Download Link 

 

Process to Download APSC Answer Key 2025?

  1. Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
  3.  Click on the link -"Notification regarding provisional Answer Keys, Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Guwahati and Regional Forensic Science Laboratories (Advt. No. 01/2025, 10-01-2025)  NOTIFICATION” given on the Home Page.
  4. You will get the APSC Exploration Officer Answer Key 2021 notification in a new window.
  5. You should take Print Out of the APSC Answer Key 202  and save a copy for future reference.   

APSC Answer Key 2025 Steps To Raise Objections

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any, in the form available under Answer Key Claim Format which is available on the official website. Candidates can download the claim format and if any answer is found to be incorrect/wrong in their opinion, they can submit the correct answers with the supporting documents/papers to substantiate the claim to the undersigned by email given on the notification pdf on or before 09-11-2025

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News