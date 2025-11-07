APSC Scientific Officer Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out at apsc.nic.in — Check & Raise Objections Till November 9

APSC Scientific Officer Provisional Answer Key 2025 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for the Scientific Officer posts on its official website. The Commission had conducted the screening test for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) post on November 04 2025 across the state. Candidates appeared in the exam can raise their objection in online mode on or before November 09, 2025.

All such candidates who have appeared in the screening test for the above posts can check the Answer Key available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

APSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2025 Download

Candidates can download the provisional Answer Keys of the above Examination on the subject Drugs & Narcotics and General Studies from the official website. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-