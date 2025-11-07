APSC Scientific Officer Provisional Answer Key 2025 Out at apsc.nic.in — Check & Raise Objections Till November 9

APSC Scientific Officer Provisional Answer Key 2025 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for the Scientific Officer posts on its official website. The Commission had conducted the screening test for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) post on November 04 2025 across the state. Candidates appeared in the exam can raise their objection in online mode on or before November 09, 2025.
All such candidates who have appeared in the screening test for the above posts can check the Answer Key available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.
APSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2025 Download
Candidates can download the provisional Answer Keys of the above Examination on the subject Drugs & Narcotics and General Studies from the official website. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-
|Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science,
|Download Link
|Scientific Officer for Regional Forensic Science Laboratories
|Download Link
Process to Download APSC Answer Key 2025?
- Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link -"Notification regarding provisional Answer Keys, Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Guwahati and Regional Forensic Science Laboratories (Advt. No. 01/2025, 10-01-2025) NOTIFICATION” given on the Home Page.
- You will get the APSC Exploration Officer Answer Key 2021 notification in a new window.
- You should take Print Out of the APSC Answer Key 202 and save a copy for future reference.
APSC Answer Key 2025 Steps To Raise Objections
Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any, in the form available under Answer Key Claim Format which is available on the official website. Candidates can download the claim format and if any answer is found to be incorrect/wrong in their opinion, they can submit the correct answers with the supporting documents/papers to substantiate the claim to the undersigned by email given on the notification pdf on or before 09-11-2025
