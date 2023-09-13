BAF Full Form: How to Enroll for BAF course? Eligibility, Entrance Exams and Career Options

BAF stands for Bachelor of Accountancy and Finance. It is a three year course one can pursue after senior secondary education. There are several colleges in India that offer the BAF courses. In this article, we will be discussing the BAF eligibility, entrance exam, career options, salary and more.

BAF full form:BAF, or Bachelor of Accountancy and Finance, is a three-year undergraduate programme that focuses on specialised knowledge of accounting and finance, as well as taxation, auditing, financial management, risk management, managerial economics, and so on.

Candidates must have a minimum aggregate of 50% or higher in class 12th in any discipline to pursue BAF. The BAF fee for the term is INR 11000 - 1,50,000. Admission to BAF is often done on both a merit and an entry basis. NMIMS NMAT, DU JAT, IPU CET, LPU NEST, CUET, SET, and other top admission examinations for BAF programmes

The average BAF pay ranges from INR 3,00,000 to 11,00,000. Candidates can work as Financial Analysts, Accounting Analysts, Tax Consultants, Financial Risk Managers, Marketing Managers, Risk Analysts, and other positions.

BAF Full Form

Bachelor of Accounting and Finance is the full name of the BAF programme. The UGC offers an undergraduate degree programme called BAF. The course lasts three years in total. The course covers accounting, finance, taxation, auditing, and risk management, as well as other Bachelor of Commerce courses. This course is designed for students who want to work in the fields of accounting and finance.

Below is an overview of the BAF course:

Degree Undergraduate Full form Bachelor of Accountancy and Finance Duration 3 years Minimum Eligibility Candidates must have completed class 12th from a recognized board with minimum aggregate of 50% or above Average Fees INR 20,000- 1,50,000 Average Salary INR 3.50 L - 8.10 LPA Employment Roles Accountant, Tax Policy Analyst, Revenue Agent, Financial Risk Manager, Financial Consultant, Marketing Manager, Risk Analyst, etc. Top Recruiters Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), etc. BAF entrance examination NMIMS NMAT, DU JAT, IPU CET, LPU NEST, CUET, SET etc

What is the Eligibility Criteria for BAF?

There are some eligibility requirements that the candidate must meet. These eligibility criteria may differ between institutes. Candidates should therefore examine the eligibility conditions before applying for BAF. For your convenience, some of them are listed here:

Candidates must have finished their class 12th or equivalent exams from an approved board in India.

To apply for a Bachelor of Accountancy and Finance, candidates must have a minimum of 50% or above.

Candidates must pass the entrance exam. Some colleges also admit students on the basis of merit.

Some institutes may demand specific topics such as mathematics, economics, or accounting, among others.

The candidate must be at least 17 years old and a minimum of 25 years

What are the Entrance Examinations for BAF?

There are several entrance examinations that can be applied for enrolling in BAF, some of them are listed below:

NMIMS

NMAT

DU JAT

IPU CET

LPU NEST

CUET

SET

What is the Syllabus for BAF?

The Bachelor of Accounting and Finance curriculum is broad and is divided into six semesters. Accountancy, finance, taxation, risk management, and other topics are covered throughout the course.

The curriculum includes both core and elective studies. Financial accounting, cost accounting, management accounting, business law, corporate business, and other basic courses are covered, while elective areas include international taxation, wealth management, and marketing services.

Below is listed the syllabus for all the six semester for BAF:

Semester I Semester II Foundational Cost Accounting-I Business Communication-II Business Environment Special Accounting Areas- I MIcro- Economics Financial Accounting-II Foundation Course-I (Commercial Environment) Business Regulatory Framework- I Financial Accounting-I Indirect Taxation-I Business Communication-I Quantitative Methods for Business-I Semester III Semester IV Macro Economics Special Accounting Areas-III Methods of Cost Accounting-II Financial Market Operations Techniques of Auditing and Audit Procedures Information Technology Application in Business Special Accounting Areas-II Indirect Taxation-II Business Regulatory Framework-II Foundation Course -II (Value Education and Soft Skill) Introduction to Management Company Law Quantitative Methods for Business-II Financial Accounting-IV Semester V Semester VI Financial Accounting -V Financial Accounting -VII Cost Accounting-III Cost Accounting – IV Financial Statement Analysis Financial Accounting – VIII Direct & Indirect Taxation – III Direct & Indirect Taxation- IV Indian Economy System Elective-II Project Work Internship/Project Work-II Financial Accounting-VI - Elective-I -

What are the Top Colleges for BAF?

There are around 100 colleges in India that provide BAF courses, with the majority of them being private, while others are public and government. Here is a list of top colleges in India to study BAF:

Shri Ram College of Commerce

Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics

Gujarat University

Christ University

H. B. Institute of Communication and Management

H.A. College of Commerce

Loyola College, Chennai

MCC, Chennai

Hindu College

Stella Maris College

Chandigarh University

Mansarovar Group of Institutions

What are the estimated Fees vs Salary for BAF?

Below is the comparison of estimated fees and salary earned by a BAF graduate

Fees Salary Admission costs for the Bachelor of Accounting and Finance course range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh on average. A graduate with a Bachelor of Accounting and Finance degree can expect to earn between Rs 2 and Rs 6 lakh per year.

What are the job options available after BAF?

Students who complete a Bachelor of Accounting and Finance programme can pursue the following careers:

Marketing Executive,

Business Development Executive

Sales Executive

Human Resource Manager

Market Research Analyst

